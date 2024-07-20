KLASEY: The great 'plaster pants' controversy

<em>“In misery is Kankakee</em>

<em>Its mood is far from sunny</em>

<em>O’er pants it broods for fifty nudes</em>

<em>And hasn’t got the money.”</em>

This bit of humorous verse, which appeared in a Chicago newspaper in late June 1937, signaled the beginning of a controversy over an artistic gift given to the young people of Kankakee by a world-famous sculptor who had spent his boyhood here.

George Grey Barnard, then living in New York, recalled fondly his days as a student at Kankakee’s Central School in the 1870s, when his father was pastor of the city’s First Presbyterian Church. Although his career was spent in Europe and New York City, Barnard had kept in touch with several of his former schoolmates.

In October 1936, the 73-year-old sculptor wrote to Kankakee friend Frank McGrew, offering to give a number of his works to his childhood town. McGrew passed on the letter to the Kankakee school board.

“The internationally renowned stonecutter,” noted the Kankakee Daily Republican-News in its report on the board’s Oct. 12 meeting, “… said he would give to Kankakee a collection of statues and relief works …. He wants assurance, however, that the collection will be well cared-for, and wants it located in the Central School, which he attended. The board lost no time in accepting the offer, and took steps toward arranging the details of establishing a Barnard museum, such as the expense of moving the collection here, the preparing of a room, etc.”

<strong>OBTAINING THE PIECES</strong>

In early November, a group from Kankakee journeyed to Madison, Ind., to examine the statues, which were stored in a church building where Barnard’s father had served his last pastorate before retiring. The delegation consisted of School Board President Alfred Beaumont, School Superintendent Irving Munson, and Mr. and Mrs. Frank McGrew.

“They found that the collection consists of nearly 100 pieces, some of which are broken and must be repaired, and that a large room will be required for it,” reported the Republican-News on Nov. 10, 1936.

The group noted that the collection could be brought to Kankakee “without much expense,” although the size and weight of some of the pieces would require that they be packed and transported carefully.

“But after the collection is brought here,” the newspaper noted, “considerable expense will be entailed in restoring and repairing some of the pieces. The board hopes that the necessary money can be raised through popular subscription.”

Almost a month later, on Dec. 8, the Republican-News informed its readers that, “The pieces are now stored in one of the downstairs classrooms of the [Central] school but probably will not be ready for public examination before spring. Considerable repair work is to be done.”

Forty-five of the nearly 100 Barnard pieces at Madison had been transported to Kankakee. Aiding the local group with selection of “the best pieces from the collection” was John M. Pirard, an expert from the Chicago Art Institute.

The famed sculptor was, however, displeased with only part of the collection being brought to Kankakee; he objected to the “best pieces” label being applied to the chosen pieces. The Republican-News, in its coverage of the March 8, 1937, school board meeting, observed, “The school board recently sent to Madison for the rest of the collection,” and that the board would send Barnard “an expression of the community’s thanks.”

<strong>TO CLOTHE OR NOT TO CLOTHE</strong>

In that same board meeting report, the first hint of what would become the “plaster pants controversy” appeared. “The board did not take any action toward rehabilitation of the collection, which will be rather expensive, or for clothing some of the pieces, a detail which some of the board members believe will be necessary.”

The “hint” became a full-fledged howl on March 17, 1937, when the Republican-News reported, “The story in a Chicago newspaper yesterday that School Board President Alfred Beaumont is unwilling to expose Sculptor George Grey Barnard’s collection of statuary to public gaze until they are fitted with marble pants seems to be farfetched ….

“The story in the Chicago newspaper yesterday described… how the ‘arty’ people of Kankakee were on tip-toe and breathless for a peep at the long-awaited $100,000 exhibit. But, said the newspaper, fortunately, Mr. Beaumont took a peep himself first. The story said that Mr. Beaumont blushed, that he hustled the statues into a big room in the Central School, pulled down the shades, locked the door and evaded questions.”

The Chicago newspaper’s story was long on fiction and short on fact (for example, the statues were plaster, rather than marble, and Beaumont was quite familiar with them — he had led the group that visited Madison, Ind., to select the Barnard pieces and arrange for their shipment to Kankakee). Even so, it ignited a controversy that would rage for months.

At issue, of course, was the fact that many of Barnard’s large male and female statues were nude, raising concerns in some quarters about whether they should be displayed in a building where young children attended classes.

The controversy led the sculptor himself to respond.

“George Grey Barnard…issued a statement at his home in New York today to the effect that he sees no reason why anyone should be offended at several nude figures in the collection,” wrote the Republican-News on March 20, 1937. “‘For more than eight years this collection was on exhibition in my father’s old church in Madison, Ind., and no one was shocked, or if someone was, I never heard about it,’ he said. ‘There is no prudishness in art, and if the Kankakee school board can’t see my point of view, I will take back my gift.’”

School board president Beaumont promptly addressed the issue in a telegram to Barnard: “Article in Chicago Daily News absolutely without foundation. It’s too bad things have shaped themselves the way they have, and we are deeply regretful.”

<strong>AS IT STANDS</strong>

After a couple of quiet months, the Barnard statues were back in the news on June 8, when the school board announced that an expert on statuary repair had been hired to restore the collection. Ten days later, the Republican-News banner headline stated, “New York Sculptor Arrives … Start Repairs on Statues of Geo. G. Barnard.”

The sculptor, Pietro Ghiloni, was a close associate of Barnard, working in his studio for 20 years. The school board had hired him, on Barnard’s recommendation, to “reassemble and rehabilitate the collection.” Ghiloni told the Republican-News that “he has no instructions from Barnard to fasten fig leaves on the male figures and no orders to that effect as yet from the school board.”

Although some sources set the value of the Barnard collection at $100,000, Ghiloni declined to put a price on the imposing group of plaster figures. “The material value is nothing, just a few cents worth of plaster, but the creative skill of the artist is worth everything.… From an artistic and sentimental standpoint, the pieces are especially worthwhile to Kankakee because they represent the plastic [easily shaped] material in which the artist expressed his motive, while the marble statues made from them, while worth more in material, are but the mechanical copying of stonecutters.”

A minor flareup of the plaster pants controversy took the form of an Associated Press dispatch sent to newspaper on July 13, in which several local residents stated their views, pro and con. An incorrect assertion in the story that “the customary fig leaves” had been installed on male figures was counterbalanced by the statement, “Mr. Ghiloni has not made any additions to the statuary, in the way of plaster pants, brassieres, or fig leaves.”

The sculpture museum desired by Barnard was open to the public for several years, but was forced out of Central School when the space was reclaimed for a needed classroom. The statutes were stored in the basement of the Kankakee County Courthouse.

When the Kankakee County Historical and Arts Building opened in 1948, several of the statues were displayed there. Today, a spacious, light-filled gallery of the Kankakee County Museum is home to dozens of Barnard works. The museum’s holdings include surviving pieces from the Central School collection, and a large number of statues acquired from the University of Delaware in the 1980s.

To make room in Central School for the collection of Barnard statues moved there from Madison, Ind., a local museum had to be relocated. What was that museum, and where did it go?

Answer: On Dec. 3, 1936, the Kankakee County Historical Society’s museum of “relics and oddities” was relocated to the petit jury room on the third floor of the Kankakee County Courthouse. The County Board appropriated $100 to “put the objects in good condition and properly case them.” The museum found a new, permanent home in 1948, when the Historical and Arts Building opened in Small Memorial Park.