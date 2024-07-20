King hired as new city planner to replace retiring Hoffman

KANKAKEE — A resident of unincorporated Bourbonnais has been hired as city planner for Kankakee.

Melissa King, who currently is the director of planning and zoning for the Will County community of Homer Glen, will assume the new role Aug. 5.

She will earn a first-year salary of $105,000.

King, 46, is replacing Mike Hoffman, who has served as an under-contract city planner for Kankakee since 2017. Hoffman announced earlier this year he was retiring. The city was paying Hoffman, who is a principal with the planning firm, Teska Associates Inc., of Evanston, $150,000 annually.

Because Hoffman was a contracted employee, the city did not pay benefits such as insurance.

Hoffman will help King transition into the job by working with her for about 60-90 days, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said.

King had been on the search for a position closer to her Bourbonnais area residence. When she learned of the Kankakee job posting, she quickly responded.

“I’m very excited. I can’t tell you how excited I am,” she said. She also loves Kankakee’s old-city charms.

“I love older cities. I love Kankakee’s downtown area. It’s such an interesting asset. I love the things I see happening there,” she said.

Prior to her hiring, the city changed some details with how the planner functions. The city planner had reported to the Code Enforcement Department. The planner now reports directly to the mayor and city manager.

King has been Homer Glen’s planner since December 2022. Prior to taking that position, she was a senior planner and project manager from June 2019 to December 2022 with Homer Glen.

Before working for Homer Glen, she was a senior planner and project manager from January 2018 to June 2019 with Orland Park. She began working with Orland Park in January 2014 and worked in several different capacities.

She earned a master’s degree in landscape architecture in 2005 from the University of Florida. She earned her business degree from the University of Florida in 2000.

Born in Tampa, Fla., and raised in Tallahassee, Fla., King has lived in the Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club area since 2013.