Bourbonnais trustees adopt appropriation ordinance

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees approved the village’s annual appropriation ordinance for Fiscal Year 2025 during Monday’s board meeting.

The ordinance established the legal spending limit for FY2025 at $32.8 million. Last year the total was $39.55 million for FY2024.

Finance Director Tara Latz said the drop in spending ($6.5 million) is due to the Community Campus project nearing completion.

“Last year the construction encompassed the entire 12 months of the year,” Latz said. “This year the construction should be done by late summer or early fall. We will only have four or five months of construction costs in this year’s budget.”

The general fund expenses portion is $24.07 million, and the special funds expenses portion is $8.77 million.

The village sets a spending limit every year since it is an appropriation village. However, the spending limit serves as somewhat of an overall budget. The fiscal year runs from May 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025.

The general fund revenues for FY2025 are projected to be $13.72 million.

General fund expenditures in FY2025 are predicted to be $13.55 million.

Of the village’s $13.7 million budget, the Bourbonnais Police Department accounts for $6.3 million, including $3 million in salaries for the 29-person department. The public works department accounts for $2.3 million with 16 employees.

There is a projected surplus of about $172,000.