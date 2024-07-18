Hundreds gather at vigil to honor 6-year-old boy who drowned in the Kankakee River

Hundreds of people, along with hundreds of balloons, came together at Beckman Harbor as a testament of community.

As the sun peeked through the clouds on this picturesque Wednesday evening, helium-filled balloons were released and quickly ascended skyward in honor of 6-year-old Jamir Frazier, who drowned Tuesday afternoon in the Kankakee River at Beckman Harbor.

There were countless tears shed for Jamir’s loss and just as many smiles for his memory as loved ones surrounded his grieving family. The group gathered near the river, just south of the Kankakee Boat Club, at the same place Jamir was playing the afternoon before.

The silence following the balloon release was broken by the heart-wrenching cries of Jamir’s mother, who was constantly embraced in a hug from a loved one.

“I can’t believe he’s gone,” she said.

Per Daily Journal birth announcement archives, Jamir is the son of Angel Jackson, who organized a GoFundMe to raise money for burial services.

“He’s like the best son somebody could ever have …” Jackson told ABC 7 Chicago as they were covering the vigil. “Energetic, loving, caring. He cared so much about me. He checked on me as much as he could.”

“Jamir ain’t let you forget he was there, if he was around you, he didn’t let you forget,” Jackson said. “He didn’t let you forget at all.”

<strong>ELITE ATHLETE</strong>

Jamir was a student in Kankakee School District 111’s Mark Twain Primary and a football player with Kankakee Elite Football. Because Elite’s team colors are light blue, gray, white and black, the balloons followed suit.

With the closing of Party City, one of the few places to obtain balloons in and around the city is Dollar Tree (with two locations in Kankakee and one in Bradley). A store employee, who chose to remain anonymous due to corporate policy, said that dozens of people came in Wednesday between the two Kankakee locations, and that hundreds of balloons were sold.

Several people had balloons simply reading the number “6” to honor Jamir’s age.

Friends, family and the community gathered near the Beckman Harbor boat launch — the site of Tuesday’s tragedy — to pay their respects not only to Jamir, but to his family who were standing near a candlelight vigil with votive candles spelling out his name.

Representatives from the Elite team, including president Seyborn Billings, spoke to the crowd. They then presented Jamir’s mother with the organization’s recent Super Bowl trophy, and said they would be retiring Jamir’s No. 12 jersey.

The coaches noted that, on Monday, there will be a fundraiser at Old Fair Park in Kankakee to assist the family.

Upon receiving the trophy, Jackson said to the coaches, “Thank y’all for everything you did for my baby.”

<a href="https://www.facebook.com/share/v/V2eWuGGFnUcXQZTF" target="_blank">Moments before</a> the scheduled 7 p.m. balloon release, dozens of current and former Elite players, along with their friends and parents, arrived at the parking lot with a banner featuring Jamir’s name, photo and number.

Various football and cheer organizations from Kankakee and beyond showed their support by wearing their jerseys.

Among them was the Kankakee Baby Generals who wore their camouflage jerseys.

“Long live ‘Mir!” the Generals echoed as they released their balloons.

While watching them float away, a younger player looked up to the sky and quietly said, “Miss you, Jamir.”

<strong>A ‘VERY BRIGHT’ STUDENT</strong>

This past school year, Jamir had been a student at Mark Twain Primary School in the kindergarten classroom of Macela Medina.

Teacher’s aid Rosa Pizano, who attended the vigil service, spoke with the Daily Journal about memories of Jamir from the classroom.

Pizano teaches a dual-language program and described Jamir as “a very bright student.”

“He always pushed himself to the limit,” she said. “[He was] a very fast learner.”

She said he would participate in any sport he could and that, every morning before school and during recess, he could be found playing football.

Though he was initially hesitant about the idea of learning Spanish, he walked away from kindergarten with the ability to not only read English, but Spanish as well.

“He said, ‘My mom put me in Spanish. I don’t want to be in Spanish. I don’t understand it,’” Pizano recalled. “By the end of the school [year], he was able to read Spanish. He might not understand it, but he was able to read it.”

Through tears, Pizano described Jamir as her “bodyguard.” Before the final month of school, the teacher had gotten into a car accident.

“He made sure all the little kids would never hug me,” she said. “He made sure, ‘No one come to Ms. Rosa.’ They had to ask him first.”

<strong>THE INCIDENT</strong>

It is believed Jamir was one of a few children playing on a boat dock early Tuesday afternoon about 75 feet or so east of the Kankakee Valley Boat Club dock.

Emergency personnel from Kankakee and Kankakee County responded to the 6th Ward area at just after 3 p.m. Tuesday following a report of the child going into the river to retrieve a ball.

Once Jamir went into the water, nearby adults attempted to grab the youngster, but were unable to reach the victim.

The river has been swollen due to a series of heavy rains within the past three days.

At about 5 p.m., a boat equipped with a sonar search system appeared to have settled at the site which was no more than 20 feet off the north river bank just east of the boat club.

Dive team members from MABAS Division 15, a mutual aid unit comprised of departments including Wilmington, Plainfield, Morris and Minooka, at the direction of the sonar system, were then able to physically grab the youngster and get his body out of the water.

Emergency personnel formed a corridor made of red tarps to shield the body from public view.

Once it became clear the child had been found, the once talkative gathering of emergency personnel and onlookers fell to a hush with only the growling of idling fire truck engines and hovering news helicopters providing background noise.

Tuesday’s recovery marked the second drowning in the Kankakee River within the city limits of Kankakee this year.

On June 15, the body of Roger Brooks, 58, of Kankakee, was pulled from the Kankakee River only a short distance west of where this 6-year-old was found. Brooks had fallen out of a fishing boat.

For more information on the GoFundMe page for Jamir Frazier, go to <a href="https://gofund.me/4a50a217" target="_blank">gofund.me/4a50a217</a>. The fundraiser had exceeded it’s goal of raising $20,000 and donations continue to pour in.

<em>Daily Journal reporter Lee Provost and photographer Tiffany Blanchette contributed to this story.</em>

<em>EDITOR’S NOTE: This story previously appeared with the spelling of Jamir per birth announcement archives. The spelling has been updated.</em>

In addition to the GoFundMe account, two upcoming fundraisers are on tap for Jamir’s family.

At 6 p.m. Monday at Old Fair Park (at Fair Street and N. Harrison Avenue in Kankakee), there will be a benefit for Jamir’s family with a cash box where all donations will be given to his mother. There will be a bounce house, free food, a DJ and more. The event is sponsored by Kankakee First Ward and Kankakee Elite Football/Cheer.

From 3-10 p.m. July 31 at Texas Roadhouse, 1290 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, there will be a donation night where 10% of purchases with a flyer will be donated to Jamir’s family. For the flyer, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/bp9axfxk" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/bp9axfxk</a>.