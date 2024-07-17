Manteno fills vacant village board seat

MANTENO — Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent recalled a memory from about 20 years ago and early in his village tenure, when Cameron “C.J.” Boudreau attended a board meeting.

“C.J. came to a village board meeting when he was probably 6 or 7 years old,” Nugent said at Monday’s board meeting. “… He sat up here with me. We did the Pledge of Allegiance, and he helped me run the meeting. And he told me at that time that at some point in time, he wanted to be a member of the village board and eventually take my place as mayor.”

Boudreau, 26, a Manteno High School teacher and coach, will get to take that first step in doing just that when he was unanimously approved Monday to fill the vacant board seat created by the recent resignation of trustee Sam Martin.

Nugent said Boudreau reached out to him when he heard about the opening, and asked to be considered for the appointment. Boudreau was one of two people who inquired, Nugent said.

“C.J. was definitely the one that I thought we would be able to serve the village board for the best for this upcoming period,” Nugent said.

This appointment extends until the next election municipal election in April 2025.

The seat is up for election on April 1, and Boudreau said he would run for re-election.

A lifelong village resident, Boudreau said he is a fifth generation “Mantenoan” of the Boudreau family. He said he lived mostly around Heritage Park and Eagle’s Landing and now lives in the center of town.

A 2016 graduate of Manteno High School, he earned a degree from Northern Illinois University in 2020. Boudreau has been teaching history at MHS for the past four years and is the golf coach.

“One thing I always stress to my students is to get involved in community and government, so when I saw this opportunity, I took advantage of it,” he said. “I know I am younger, 26 years old, to be on board, but I have been thoroughly involved in government. I’ve done internships for state reps and for a U.S. congressman.”

Boudreau added that he’s the local union president for the Manteno Education Association and has been involved in unions for the Illinois Education Association.

“The big thing I know I need to do as trustee, especially newly appointed, is to earn the trust and respect of Mantenoans,” he said. “I plan on doing that twofold by being very transparent for where I am and what I stand for and by reaching out.”

Boudreau said he often walks his dog around town, and he doesn’t want residents to be shy about approaching him and asking questions.

“I am very grateful to my family and my friends and my brothers for pushing for me for this, and I really hope to do well for Manteno,” he said.

After Boudreau was sworn in, fellow trustee Joel Gesky welcomed him to the board.

“It’s great to have someone fresh and younger as part of our board,” he said. “Hopefully, you can teach us as much as we hope to teach you.”