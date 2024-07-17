City bond sale OK'd

KANKAKEE — The sale of some $59 million of general obligation bonds could ultimately save Kankakee taxpayers upwards of $11 million during the next 20 years.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis also said during Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting that when the bonds are sold and the money transferred into the city’s police and fire pension funds, Kankakee will be in exclusive company.

At Monday’s council meeting, council members, by a 13-0 vote, approved the bond sale. The measure had been placed on first reading at the July 1 meeting.

Curtis noted only 15% of Illinois municipalities have police and fire pension funds at the state-required 90% funding level. Kankakee will be one of those communities.

City taxpayers will, of course, spend the next 20 years repaying the bond.

The city had few available options, said Mike O’Brien, D-2 and chairman of the council’s Budget Committee, in regards to the long-suffering underfunded pension accounts.

“We owe this money,” he said.

O’Brien said the council could have chosen to simply ignore the massive debt, but it was not going to simply vanish.

“This is an easy decision even though this is a very daunting number,” he said.

A few years ago the state mandated all municipal pension funds needed to be at a 90% funding level by 2040.

Curtis explained there is a positive benefit to entering into this bond sale, which he anticipated would be completed before the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 2.

In addition to having the pensions properly funded, the sale could save taxpayers a significant amount of money as the city is gaining money while bonds rates are favorable.

<strong>TAXPAYER SAVINGS</strong>

Curtis said with these favorable interest rates the city could save perhaps upward of $11 million for taxpayers on this $59-million sale as compared to having just paid this out of city-based property taxes.

And, of course, Curtis said, when the bond is completely paid off in 2042, the city will be able to support the pension funds with the additional 2-percentage-point sales tax the council instituted in 2021.

By that, he said, Kankakee property taxes will not be needed to fund these pension accounts. The pension accounts, of course, fund police and firefighter or their spouses retirement.

The progress the city administration has made in regards to these accounts is impressive.

Prior to the enactment of the 2-percentage-point increase in the city sales tax rate, the pension funds were woefully underfunded. At that point, the police pension was at a 35% funding level and the fire pension was even less at 23%.

Today, each account stands at about 55% funded.

In 2021, the city council approved the sale of $32 million for the pension fund. The city would have preferred to have sold all the bonds at that point, but due to a less-than-ideal financial picture, its transaction was limited.

Based on the 2021 bonding and this summer’s bond sale, the city could ultimately save about $15 million through this program.

<strong>FULL FUNDING</strong>

To reach the state-mandated funds level of 90% by 2040, the police fund needs to add another $32.1 million to reach the $82.1 million mark. The fire pension needs to gain $26.9 million to reach the $67.4 million mark.

To be at full funding, the police pension needs to be at $91.3 million and the fire pension at $74.9 million.

The pension funds have been a focus for Curtis, even before he became mayor.

When Curtis was a 6th Ward alderman, he was the person who researched and proposed the sales tax increase and to earmark that money strictly for the pensions.