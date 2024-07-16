Monday night's 'derecho' slams area

A confirmed derecho walloped Kankakee and Will County overnight Monday.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Zachary Yack said the NWS Storm Prediction Center said the storm started in Iowa and made its way through Northern Illinois and parts of Indiana and Michigan.

To be defined as a “derecho,” the wind damage swath must extend more than 240 miles and must include wind gusts of at least 58 miles per hour along its length, according to the NWS.

A wind gust of 75 mph was recorded at O’Hare International Airport and there were numerous gusts measured between 50 mph and 60 mph, Yack said.

The NWS in Romeoville said it had six damage survey teams out Tuesday assessing the aftermath of the storm across northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

It had 29 different paths of potential damage that it was investigating for the next couple days to identify potential tornado tracks.

According to published reports, the National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes in Joliet and Manhattan. A woman in nearby Cedar Lake, Ind., was killed when a tree fell on her house.

NWS in Romeoville issued 14 tornado warnings and eight tornado watches during the storm’s trek through its coverage area, Yack said. The storms left 300,000 without power.

<strong>NURSING FACILITY</strong>

A Bourbonnais senior assisted and independent living facility had to evacuate following Monday night’s severe storm.

Bickford of Bourbonnais, 100 Jones Drive, lost power and did not have a generator.

Bourbonnais Fire Protection Chief Jim Keener said approximately 60 residents were transported to Olivet Nazarene University’s Birchard Gymnasium in Tuesday’s early morning hours.

The building is air conditioned.

The transfer of patients used firefighters, Bourbonnais police and River Valley Metro Transport District handicap accessible buses.

“It was getting hot in the building. We felt it was in the best interest of the patients,” Keener said.

“We train and practice for situations like this. We have a great partnership with all the organizations involved.”

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, power had been restored to Bickford’s facility, Keener said. Bickford officials were letting it cool down before transporting the patients back.

Bourbonnais firefighters answered 19 calls during and after the storm, Keener said.

That included a shed fire at a residence in the 1300 block of Armour Road. A downed power line arcing was the cause of the fire.

A tree fell through a roof at a residence in Oak Creek Estates. No one was injured and five people had to find alternate housing.

<strong>MANTENO</strong>

In Manteno, there were numerous trees down across the village. Most of the downed trees were in the Southcreek and Wright Estate areas and in the Oak Ridge neighborhood, said Jim Hanley, director of public works.

“We had crews out last night and had most of the roads cleared by 1 a.m,” Hanley said. “We’ve got multiple crews out (Tuesday) picking up debris, and we’ll be doing that for a couple weeks.

The Cleveland and Bradford Pear trees are the number one trees that are down.

“In storms like this, those trees are short and stocky, and they just spin and twist around and they snap,” Hanley said. “If you have those trees, keep an eye on them.”

Power was also out on the north side of the village near the high school.

ComEd reported Tuesday morning that 11,000 customers in Kankakee County were still without power.

<strong>BRADLEY</strong>

The focus of storm damage in Bradley was on the village’s west side and Craig Anderson, village administrator, noted the Blatt Subdivision took the brunt of the storm.

Anderson said it appeared the storm’s path traveled through the village between Illinois Route 50 and Blatt.

Scott Williams, public work’s director, reported seven or eight large trees were downed in that area and crews began dealing with that issue once the storm passed through late Monday night.

Anderson said there appeared to be no major structural damages within the village.

“We dodged a lot of major damage,” Anderson said.

Anderson did not a large number of Bradley properties were without electrical service until late Tuesday morning or early afternoon.

“We’re digging out pretty well,” Anderson said.