PHOTOS: Library hosts Family Fun Day

A sea of bubbles greeted a large crowd of families to the Kankakee Public Library parking lot as the library held Family Fun Day, celebrating the end of the summer reading program.

The event ran from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, and a blazing sun with 80-degree temperatures made for a busy snow cone booth. The free event also featured popcorn and cotton candy, music and entertainment by DJ Mondy, a face painter, balloon artist and bounce house.

Several community agencies provided fun games for kids and information for families.

Participating agencies included Safe Families, Kankakee United, city of Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency and the Kankakee County Farm Bureau, which was on site with a large yellow and green John Deere tractor.

Kankakee Fire and Police departments presented a Touch-A-Truck activity and safety information.