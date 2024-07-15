Heard on the Street: Jazz club comes to downtown, new car wash in Bradley

The jazz club, The Venu’ Lounge, owned and operated by Earl and Glenda Corbett, of Monee, will host its grand opening in downtown Kankakee on Friday.

It will be the area’s only jazz club, the couple said.

And the Corbett name might sound familiar to many locals. Earl, now retired, spent a large portion of his career in Kankakee, having served on the Kankakee Police Department from 1995-2009.

The club is in the city’s 2nd Ward at 171 S. Schuyler Ave., and the property is owned by Kankakee-based businessman Steve Harder and his brother, Matthew, of Chicago.

The Venu’ held a “soft” opening this weekend. The official grand opening will be held at 5 p.m. Friday.

“I don’t know what I got myself into,” joked Earl regarding the new club.

The couple have signed a three-year lease.

“We love jazz but, really, live music,” Glenda said. “Kankakee is a beautiful community. We love what is going on in the downtown. We thought, ‘Why not bring this genre here?’”

The couple began working on the concept in September 2023. The Harders rehabbed the entire 1,600-square-foot building. They also added an outdoor back patio with a fireplace.

The lounge will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Saturday. Fridays and Saturday will feature live music. Alcohol will be served.

The lounge does come with a twist. It has an age restriction allowing only those age 30 and older. The site has a capacity for 86.

The couple explained there are many locations for those between the ages of 21-29 to find entertainment.

“There is nothing here geared to more seasoned people,” she said. “We don’t want the older crowd to think they have to stay home. We want a place for them to go. I think this is an audience being left behind.”

The lounge will not just feature jazz. Earl said rhythm and blues music will also be offered.

Jazz talent will be provided from around the Midwest. They are bringing in performers from Chicagoland and from Indianapolis and other locations in addition to local groups.

The Harders have owned the property for about 18 months. Most recently, the site had been home to a tattoo parlor.

<strong>NEW CAR WASH FOR BRADLEY</strong>

A new car wash opened in Bradley last week.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is at 2095 N. State Route 50 near ALDI and across the street from Walmart.

It currently operates four Illinois locations and 18 Texas locations.

Tidal Wave is a conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, Ga.

Tidal Wave provides car care technology and customer service at each of their 272 locations, sprawling 27 states across the South, Midwest and northern United States.

“We’re excited to continue our growth in Illinois,” CEO and founder Scott Blackstock said. “Our goal is to make car care easy, efficient and enjoyable, and these brand-new washes are built with industry-leading car wash technology to deliver the ultimate clean for years to come.”

<strong>Gardant celebrating 25 years, new location</strong>

At 2 p.m. July 30, Gardant Management Solutions will be cutting the ribbon on its new space at 200 E. Court St., Kankakee. The building is known as the Executive Office Centre. The business now will be on the fourth floor of what was formerly occupied by the Kankakee Public Library.

After the ribbon-cutting, there will be an open house of the new space.

Gardant began as a start-up company in 1999 and is now the seventh-largest provider of assisted living communities in the nation. Its portfolio consists of more than 86 properties with communities serving more than 7,300 residents and providing jobs for more than 3,700 employees.

For more information, call 815-935-1992.

To submit information for Heard on the Street, email <a href="mailto:editors@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">editors@daily-journal.com</a>.