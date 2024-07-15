Frankfort Bluegrass Festival fills downtown for 12th annual event

FRANKFORT — Downtown Frankfort was filled to the brim with bluegrass fans during the weekend.

More than a dozen bands put on about 40 performances across three stages at the 12th annual Frankfort Bluegrass Festival.

The free, family-friendly event is held on Briedert Green at Kansas and Oak streets in downtown Frankfort and featured three stages this year: Briedert Green Stage, Prairie Park Stage and Old Plank Trail Tavern Beer Garden Stage.

The two-day event also features jamming tents, a kids tent and activities area, workshops and food and craft vendors.

This year’s fest welcomed international, national, regional and local bands, ranging from Grammy and International Bluegrass Music Association award-winning pacesetters to up-and-coming talent.

Bands performing included the Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band, Jim Lauderdale & the Po’ Ramblin Boys, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Sister Sadie, South Korea’s Country Gongbang, Special Consensus, The Fretliners, The, Slocan Ramblers, Chicken Wire Empire, Miles Over Mountains, The Grateful String Band, Anderlik, Otto & Church, Wheels North and Andy Miller & The 145s.

Put on solely by volunteers, the Frankfort Bluegrass Festival’s mission is to promote the preservation and education of bluegrass music.

For more information, go to <a href="http://www.frankfortbluegrassfest.com" target="_blank">frankfortbluegrassfest.com</a>.