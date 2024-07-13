Wilmington's Juster named inaugural Male Senior Student-Athlete of the Year

Growing up in Wilmington, where football is king, Reid Juster was a little bit against the grain when he grew up devoting his time to soccer and basketball, with his football passion fulfilled when he and his dad, Rick, would spend their Sundays watching their beloved Chicago Bears.

By the time he graduated from Wilmington High School in the spring, Juster’s basketball passion developed into a historic career for the Wildcats, and he traded his soccer cleats for football pads, as he went on to make state history last fall on the way to the Wildcats claiming their second state title of his high school career. He also regained his early childhood love for baseball, serving as the center fielder for the Wildcats’ state third-place squad.

While becoming a three-sport star, Juster also developed into a student who received as many honors for his academics as he did his athletics and did it all despite unimaginable grief striking his family in junior high. And Juster’s academic and athletic achievements, both individually and as a member of multiple state teams, made him the Daily Journal’s inaugural Male Senior Student-Athlete of the Year.

“He makes your hallways better,” Wilmington football coach and principal Jeff Reents said of Juster. “ ... Reid was right in the middle of a good core group of that senior group, and I just can’t say enough about what he meant not just for our athletic program but for our school.”

<strong>Early passions</strong>

Juster gave football a shot when he was 4 but gave it up immediately.

“I hated it,” Juster recalls. “And that was it.”

In a town whose love for football seems straight out of a movie, a young Juster zigged while his friends zagged, finding a home in soccer instead. He found tremendous success on the pitch, earning invitations to USA Olympic Development camps and playing up a year on the club level with the Bourbonnais-based Southland Strikers.

“Soccer, there’s something about it. I could just control the game,” Juster said. “I played center mid, so I was in the middle of everything — being vocal, letting people know where to go, what to do and stuff like that.”

Juster also gave baseball a go for a few years of childhood before quitting and enjoyed some trips to the golf course with his grandpa, Russ. But the other sport that took hold of a young Juster’s heart was basketball.

Similar to football reigning supreme to soccer in the fall, basketball traditionally has played second fiddle to wrestling when it comes to winter sports, but Juster and his friends had a blast as kids playing on a small travel team coaches Chad Farrell and Bob Rink put together.

“We went to things like Yorkville tournaments and just got waylaid by bigger schools,” Juster recalled. “We went to a tournament at Taft and won it two years in a row. … The leader of that tournament was like, you guys have to stop.

“They thought we were a real travel team, but we were just dudes from Wilmington wanting to play basketball.”

<strong>Growing up in grief</strong>

One of Juster’s soccer coaches as a kid was Rick, who loved being around and watching sports when he wasn’t busy serving as the Deputy Chief of the Wilmington Police Department. Even after a stage four colon cancer diagnosis in 2015, Juster could count on his dad to be at those soccer practices.

“When he was first diagnosed, he had his surgery, radiation and stuff,” Juster recalled. “He was the head coach of one of my soccer teams, and during chemo, he’d have chemo one day and be at soccer the next day coaching.”

Rick, a United States Air Force veteran, was given six months when he was diagnosed but battled and battled, fighting until his death Jan. 12, 2019.

Reid, younger brother to Chase and half-brother to Kyle and Ashley, was 12 years old when his dad died. He credits his mom, Kristin, for being the rock their family needed, as he had to grow up much faster than almost any other 12-year-old in Wilmington.

“You never know how much time you’ve got and have to be grateful for the time you have,” Juster said. “Just understanding that concept, you have to be locked in and appreciate everything you have.

“I had to grow up quickly. It was just me, my brother and my mom. My mom, obviously unreal for how she handled it. She was just the rock,” he added. “You’ve gotta grow up quick, and honestly, when it made me grow up quick, you’re just different than the people around you.”

After losing his father, Juster and his family saw the same love and support from the Wilmington community that the football team is accustomed to seeing. A town hero as Deputy Chief of the police department, Juster remembers how beloved his dad was.

And when Juster and his friends took to the court for a seventh-grade basketball game the week after Rick’s death — a game he wasn’t going to play in until his mom reminded him of what Rick would want him to do — he saw that firsthand.

“I think it was against Peotone; I don’t remember the score,” Juster said. “The love and support here, he was a cop here and everyone knew him, and my friends and family came together and told me they were here for me.”

<strong>Expanding athletic horizons</strong>

When Juster got to eighth grade, his club soccer teammates all moved up to high school, and in that year without him, the thoughts about swapping soccer for football increased to the point he started going to summer football workouts ahead of his freshman year.

He decided after the summer he in fact wasn’t a football player, but Farrell, an assistant coach on the team and father to Kyle, an upcoming Wildcats senior and one of Juster’s lifelong friends, wasn’t having it.

“I did summer workouts my freshman year and was like, I’m not doing this, I’m not playing football,” Juster said. “Chad Farrell told me, ‘You’re not not playing football.’”

He ultimately decided to play football but just as a kicker as a bit of a happy medium. He learned under 2022 graduate Allan Richards and special teams coach Bobby Bolser on the art of kicking — the Wildcats are, after all, dubbed Kicker University — but injuries in the secondary forced Juster into action as a safety on the JV team his sophomore year.

“I didn’t want to hit anybody or anything, but it was just like, I guess I’ll step in there,” Juster said. “I wasn’t the greatest safety of all-time, but that really kickstarted my junior year, starting at [defensive back], and senior year, starting at DB.”

Juster and the rest of the JV squad got brought up to the varsity level for the Wildcats’ run to the IHSA Class 2A State championship and 14-0 season.

“I like to tell everyone we were the best scout team in 2A that year,” Juster said. “We pushed hard to give them their best look all year.

“It was an unreal experience to see what it takes to become that good and how to prepare yourself for those kinds of games.”

That sophomore year is also when Juster went from an end-of-the-bench varsity basketball player to a full-time starter. It’s also when he said his love for basketball began to go down the soccer route and go by the wayside, but that changed when head coach Doug Krop took over the summer before Juster’s junior year.

“After sophomore year, I was done with basketball and just not really feeling it,” Juster said. “Krop came in and really was motivated, and that put a chip on my shoulder to make me motivated.”

Juster flourished as a junior, earning Daily Journal All-Area and Illinois Central Eight All-Conference honors after finishing second on the Wildcats in scoring (9 PPG), rebounds (6 RPG) and assists (2.4 APG), becoming what Krop called the Wildcats’ “jack of all trades.”

As the senior leader last winter, he repeated his All-Area and All-ICE honors after leading the team in scoring at 12 points per game and second again in rebounds (6.5 RPG) and assists (2.5 APG). He set the school single-season steals (56) and career assists records (197).

“It’s great to walk in and have an all-conference type of player for two years, but he’s also super hard-working and was on board from day one, the type of kid [who] wants to help the team win any way he can,” Krop said. “He wasn’t concerned about any stats — with injuries, we might have needed him to play point guard or do this or that, and he said, ‘Whatever we need to win, I’ll do.’”

<strong>Senior state success</strong>

While Juster and the Wildcats finished with an admirable 19-10 record, the program’s winningest season in 14 years, his football and baseball seasons as a senior both ended at the state level.

Developing into the team’s starting kicker, cornerback and tight end — where he said he learned to love to put someone on the ground as a blocker — Juster became an All-Area and All-ICE contributor after recording 28 tackles and pass break-ups apiece, a 58-for-61 clip on extra points and a perfect 6-for-6 on field goals for a Wildcats team that again won the Class 2A title.

Two of those field goals came in the Wildcats’ miraculous 20-14 overtime win at Seneca in the quarterfinals, avenging the team’s lone loss of the season in Week 1. Juster’s first field goal tied an IHSA Playoff record, a 54-yarder before halftime that gave Wilmington an 11-8 lead.

“On the Hudl cam, you can see when I kick it, it’s like 20 yards [to the] left, then the wind picks up the flag, and it goes right back in and through the uprights,” Juster said. “After the game, there were a lot of people that were like, ‘You know your dad was with you on that kick, right?’

“And I said, ‘You’re damn right he was.’”

Juster caught a Cade McCubbin pass for 17 yards on 4th-and-8 in a frantic fourth-quarter drive that started at their own 1-yard-line and ended with Juster’s 32-yard boot that tied the game at 14 and sent it to overtime, where Kyle Farrell’s touchdown kept the Wildcats alive to eventually claim the crown two weeks later, something he called “the greatest feeling ever” after their 28-3 win against Athens.

“We were such a unit together during that year; it’s still kind of weird that it’s over and that the legacy is over because we’re still together every day,” Juster said. “After that state game, we had a couple chats just saying, ‘We did it.’”

Juster and his friends had another state trip in store last spring, going 28-2 in baseball, a sport he started playing again in junior high, ending the year with the Class 2A third-place trophy after a 4-0 win against Sterling Newman Catholic. Juster was the starting center fielder and earned All-Area special mention after hitting .329 with 13 extra-base-hits, 17 stolen bases, 19 RBIs and 27 runs.

“I feel like with the group of guys that we’ve been with his whole year, my whole life, we don’t like to lose, but we like to have fun,” Juster said. “For the seniors, there were a lot of us, and that was our last high school game, period.

“I was even going around before the game in the hotel, hugging everyone and saying this was our last game ever,” he continued. “Just going out, having fun with your buddies and ending with a win, it was awesome.”

<strong>Preparing for the future, never forgetting the past</strong>

Through the athletic successes, it was always the books that came first for Juster, who will be academics-only at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis., where Chase is currently a student.

After earning several academic achievements, including the distinction of being an Illinois State Scholar (top 10% of academic students in the state), Juster is planning on a major in biomedical engineering and minor in sports business, although the school’s astrophysics program with NASA also has his attention.

Before he leaves next month, Juster and his lifelong pals, some also 2024 graduates and others readying for their senior years, are spending all the time they can together. He said he’s excited to see what the future has in store for him and his friends, but whatever happens, their accomplishments together forever will be remembered.

“You just couldn’t ask for a better group of guys and coaches to be around, to be with it through,” Juster said. “They’ll know that the 2023-24 group of guys was a good one.”

As the years go on — now five years going on six — since his father’s passing, Juster certainly wishes Rick could have physically been present for moments like the state titles, record-breaking performances and graduations.

But he also is certain his dad’s been with him in spirit, with Juster doing his best to make him proud.

“I would say that he is smiling ear to ear up there, wishing he could have been down there to experience it all, but I know he’s super proud,” Juster said. “I know everyone around me has told me he’d be super proud.”