The boxer: Amputee takes to the ring, earns USA Boxing license

When this 13-year-old Kankakee boy bends his back to make his way through the thick ropes around the boxing ring in Bradley’s Gold Star Gym, he has already won.

Without hoisting his 12-ounce boxing gloves and throwing a single punch, Jose Vasquez has achieved more than anyone could have realistically anticipated.

No matter what might happen inside the ring, Vazquez, who will be entering his freshman year at Kankakee High School in about 45 days, is the most unique of boxers.

The 4-foot-11-inch, 116-pound flyweight boxer — who 27-year-old boxing instructor Jesus Martinez simply describes as an “aggressive fighter” — has only one leg.

In a freak lawnmower accident when he was at the tender age of 3, Vasquez lost the lower portion of his left leg, just below his knee.

Playing in his cousin’s yard in the summer of 2011 while the lawn was being cut, the then-toddler accidentally got too close to the tractor after leaping over an obstacle in the yard, he slipped and fell. His left leg found its way in the worst place possible: under the mow’s blade-turning deck.

In an instant, the pint-size boy’s life was forever altered.

Now fitted with a carbon fiber prosthetic lower leg, he tucked himself under the top rope and entered the ring.

Kankakee boxer Alek Gaytan, a 17-year-old fighter, awaited the youngster who would be his sparring partner.

With his curly black locks of hair not covered by protective head gear, flopping as he tried to invade Gaytan’s long arms, Vasquez fired an onslaught of jabs.

He bounced on his toes as he worked to crack Gaytan’s defenses, while at the same time seeking to protect himself.

The right-handed young boxer would lead his attack with this right leg.

Martinez watched his boxer intently. He barked commands Vasquez’s way.

“Good jab. Get that hand up. Good work. In and out, in and out. Work the body. Now double up,” were just some of the commands Martinez gave as he peered through the ropes.

The two, three-minute rounds concluded. Perspiration poured off of Vasquez’s face. The two fighters bumped gloves in a not-to-go sparring session.

Sweating through his black Kankakee Kays T-shirt, Vasquez was not happy with his effort. Asked how he viewed the sparring session, he was matter of fact.

“I didn’t do well. My hands were down,” he said.

Hands which are too low result in unblocked punches which leads to a defeated fighter.

“I have to keep my hands up,” Vasquez said.

While he holds himself to a high level, Gaytan said he did well, and his youthful counterpart is always improving in the ring.

“He’s very hard working. He’s passionate. He has a future,” he said.

Gaytan gave Vasquez the ultimate compliment.

“He hits hard and moves well,” he said.

<strong>MOM’S PUSH</strong>

It was Jose’s mom, Maria Flores, who pushed her son into the ring. She offers no excuses. She wanted her son to be able to take care of himself.

Simply put, she didn’t want anyone to get the bright idea of thinking they could pick on her son.

Jose was placed in a boxing program. He didn’t like the program, nor boxing for that matter. For his mother, he kept swinging.

They left the program after hearing about the classes at Gold Star. He picked up his gloves and headed to the former site of Bradley Roper.

On the second floor of the property’s west side is where one can find the gym. It doesn’t take long to work up a sweat. In fact, on these summer days, athletes begin sweating the moment they walk through the door.

Large fans blow warm air around, but the breeze is welcomed.

“Boxing can help build his character,” his mom explained through the help of an interpreter.

Jose has been boxing at Gold Star for two years. Through Martinez and a band of trainers, the program has some 30 participants, ages 8-20.

Mom watches him box on occasion. She says she never gets over the nerves of seeing her son taking and delivering punches.

“I feel scared and emotional when he fights,” she said. “I’m pleased he has this goal to get better every day.”

Once he arrived at Gold Star, Jose notes his attitude changed. Instead of dreading the training session, he eagerly anticipates the lesson.

<strong>THE COACH</strong>

Not one person has taken issue with Jose due to his leg. He participates in every exercise, every drill.

He made it clear from the very start, Martinez said, that he wanted nothing to do with being treated any differently.

Not that Martinez had any intention of doing so.

Martinez confessed. He did ask Jose if there was anything he could not do. He was told he could do anything.

“To this day, he does everything, if not more, than the others,” he said. “He never mentions anything about his leg.”

Martinez described Jose as a “natural.”

A union laborer with M&J Underground, of Monee, a water main installation and repair company, by day, Martinez is an after-hours boxing coach. He is a former Golden Gloves champion himself, having won in the middle weight division in 2015 when training at the home-based gym of the late John Gerard.

<strong>COMPETITIVE BOXING</strong>

Martinez has been boxing since age 12. He started training as a way to stay out of trouble. Like Jose, he fell in love with the sport.

“Boxing helped me a lot as a kid,” he said. “It helped me mentally, and it was a safe place to go to. I want to provide that for others as well. … I don’t know where a lot of these kids would be without this program.”

One fact he did note was while Jose enjoys working out Monday through Thursday each and every week, he wanted to box in an actual competition.

Martinez knew there were going to be issues. More than 18 months ago he began seeking to make Jose a licensed boxer with USA Boxing.

He talked to official after official. He finally got Jose his license. He is the lone amputee boxer.

On May 18, Jose stepped into a competitive ring for the first time. He boxed in the Illinois Junior Olympics in Rockford. He won his first, three-round fight in a judge’s decision.

The fairy tale ended in the second bout. He lost. He finished the competition with a runner-up trophy.

“It was very [nerve]wracking,” Martinez confessed of the competitive fight. “But it was beautiful. Jose knew everyone was watching.”

Jose participated in his second junior boxing event on Friday in Joliet. His fight will be one of 13 bouts. He is hoping for a better result.

After his practice bouts, Jose spent time with the punching bag, banging blow after blow, ducking and weaving with even strikes.

He walks back to the main boxing ring and watches a pair of much older fighters spar. Like a sponge, he absorbs everything taking place in the gym.

And as much as he’s watching, many are watching him. While the artificial leg is wrapped, his counterparts know of his situation and they are rooting for him.

Owen Whittington, of Bourbonnais, a 21-year-old fighter, is one of those watching.

He said Jose has come a long way in a short time. He fully expects great strides to be made by this fighter who refuses to even acknowledge his own handicap.

“He’s in here everyday grinding,” Whittington said. “He’s ambitious. He’s working harder than anyone else.”

Martinez sees it as well.

“He said he could do anything that the others do and he can,” he said. “He’s only getting better.”