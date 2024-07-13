KLASEY: A $13 'bold daylight robbery'

July 30, 1907, was apparently a “slow news day” — the Kankakee Evening Democrat devoted a substantial portion of its front page to a saloon robbery committed by two “local desperadoes” that netted the pair a paltry $13 in loot.

“It was one of the boldest daylight robberies ever perpetrated in the history of Kankakee police annals,” reported the Democrat. “Fred Link and Ed Bott, two local desperadoes, robbed the saloon of Ladis Runskewitz in the heart of the business district on Court Street, shortly after six o’clock, Monday evening and were later captured by the police after a fierce fight.”

When the two robbers entered the saloon, they “found Runskewitz alone behind the bar. ‘Give us a drink,’ demanded Bott. ‘Have you the money?’ asked Runskewitz. ‘No, we haven’t, but unless you give us a drink, we will kill you,’ and Bott started for one end and Link the other end of the bar to trap Runskewitz and enforce their demands.”

The saloonkeeper evaded them by leaping over the bar and running out onto Court Street. Shouting for assistance, he then returned to the business via its back door, where he “saw Link and Bott in the act of robbing his cash register. … The two bandits rushed at him and threatened his life, and sprang out the back door and disappeared … running down the Illinois Central tracks. … Runskewitz was highly excited and neglected calling the police until some time later,” the Democrat reported.

The robbers escaped with $13 in cash and several bottles of whiskey.

At the Chestnut Street IC crossing, Link and Bott waved down an automobile driven by Dick Fortin and demanded that he drive them to the Three-I Railroad Station, some six blocks distant at Fifth Avenue and Cypress Street.

When Fortin refused, Bott called out, “Say, Link, have you got your gun?”

“Yes,” replied Link, “have you got yours?”

“Sure,” replied Bott, who then told Fortin if he valued his life, he had better “run to the Three-I station without losing much time.”

Before they exited the Fortin car at the station, they “tipped” Fortin a silver dollar from the robbery loot (Fortin later would return the coin to Runskewitz).

The Democrat noted that, “In the meantime, the officers had gotten wind of the robbery … officers Staack and Heil started on the trail of the two bandits.”

(The officer identified as “Staack” was likely John Stack, who would serve a lifelong career in law enforcement. He was twice the chief of the Kankakee Police Department and was appointed as the first superintendent of the Illinois State Police.)

“At 7:15 o’clock, [the officers] located Bott and Link hiding behind a fence in an alley …. The officers slowly advanced, believing both were armed.”

Link called out to the officers, offering to surrender.

“‘All right,’ replied the policemen, and they advanced to the fence and grabbed Link.”

Bott, however, “darted from a place of concealment and started to take to his heels. The police fired several shots in the air, but were unable to aim at Bott because of the presence of several children within range of the guns.”

According to the Evening Democrat,“When Bott started to escape, Link also attempted to wrest the hold of the police upon his arms. A desperate battle followed in which the police beat Link into insensibility …. Chaining him hand and foot, the officers left him in the alley with four deputized officers guarding while they continued the search for Bott.”

Their search proved fruitless, and they headed back to the alley to transport Link to the police station. “Crossing a vacant lot, the police stumbled over the body of Bott. ‘We have killed him,’ expostulated one. The remark seemed to revive Bott and he opened his eyes and in a weak voice said, ‘I guess I am done for, all right.’”

It was a ruse: “Suddenly, Bott sprang to his feet and made a desperate lunge at Heil …. The two policemen grappled with the prisoner and one of the fiercest battles ever fought by the police took place. Bott seemed to possess inhuman strength and fought like [a] maniac.…It was fully 15 minutes before they succeeded in handcuffing Bott.

“Fighting all the way he was led to Fifth Avenue, where the wagon was waiting to convey both prisoners to the police station. At the wagon, both Bott and Link renewed the battle, and although handcuffed, they proved dangerous, and the police required assistance to handle them. Again at the police station, the bandits took up the battle for the third time and it took five officers to place them in the cells.

“Both the arresting officers and the prisoners were covered with blood and the bystanders, hundreds of them who had heard of the bold daylight robbery and were waiting at the police station for news, were highly excited at the sight of the bespattered quartet.”

The Three-I depot on Fifth Avenue was one of three railroad stations in the city of Kankakee in the early 1900s. What were the other two, and where were they located?

Answer: The Illinois Central depot, at Merchant Street and East Avenue, and the Big Four station on the north side of Cincinnati Place (now Cypress street, between Harrison and Chicago Avenues).