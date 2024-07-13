CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Rieches' 66-year marriage spurred by Journal subscription

It was a love story for the ages.

A man, a woman and their newspaper subscription.

After two years of courtship during the 1940s, Sarieta Willenbrock was willing to pick up her city-based life in Kankakee and move to Milford to marry the love of her life, Melvin Rieches.

She would do so under one condition: Rieches had to subscribe to the Daily Journal. This would allow her to remain connected to her hometown, which is approximately 45 miles away from her adopted home of Milford.

“She said ‘yes’ and I said ‘yes’ and the three of us became a unit,” Rieches wrote in a Letter to the Editor. “A husband, a wife, and the Daily Journal.”

Sarieta passed away in 2014, and Rieches would continue with his wife’s newspaper subscription for the next 10 years. The now 97-year-old is experiencing issues with his eyesight and, after much consideration, decided it was time to end the subscription.

The Daily Journal had an opportunity to sit down with Rieches to hear more about his decades-long love story with his wife, with whom he shares four children: Connie, Marla, Richard and Lynn.

“If everybody had a wife like her, they’d have it made,” Rieches said during his visit, where he was accompanied by Connie and Marla.

<strong>FALLING IN LOVE</strong>

The Kankakee gal and the Milford guy met through the Lutheran church’s Walther League, which was a social group for the young people involved with the church. Members would participate in activities such as picnics and bowling, where they would meet youths from other churches.

It was at a bowling meetup where Melvin saw Sarieta for the first time. They also spotted each other at a picnic. Eventually, he’d work up the courage to ask her on a date.

The pair dated for two years, a time during which Melvin would drive to Kankakee two or three times a week. They often had dates at Bird Park, snapping photos of each other and enjoying the scenery.

“We were meant for each other,” Melvin said of his wife, who he’d marry in November 1948 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee, the church Sarieta attended with her family.

She would later join Melvin as a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Milford.

True to her word about marrying Melvin and moving to Milford upon subscription to her hometown paper, the couple saved their money and bought a house in Milford. Seventy-four years later, Melvin still lives in that house.

<strong>LONGTIME SUBSCRIBERS</strong>

Of the 76 years the Rieches subscribed to the paper, 74 of those years had the paper delivered to the same address.

When asked who would read the paper first upon delivery, Melvin smiled: Sarieta would have dibs.

“That was her paper, no doubt about it,” he said.

Daughter Connie remembers the paper delivery always being a big event in her childhood home.

“The world stopped,” she said of the paper’s arrival. “They’d sit in their recliners [and read].”

For her parents, she said the paper “was a lifeline all those years,” keeping her mother connected to friends in Kankakee and keeping both Sarieta and Melvin in the know of area happenings.

“The paper has been your friend all these years,” Connie said to her father.

“Yeah, I guess so,” he thoughtfully responded.

Not only did the couple share a life and a hobby, they also shared a workplace.

Melvin owned the Milford-based Standard Oil Station for years, and Sarieta was his bookkeeper.

“She was a very nice lady,” he said.

Melvin expressed that, though Sarieta has been gone for 10 years, he still talks to her up in heaven before he falls asleep at night.

Regarding his Monday visit to the Journal, he said “I’ll tell her [about this] tonight.”

In June, the Daily Journal received a letter from Melvin Rieches, 97, of Milford, who is thought to be the paper’s longest-term subscriber. Rieches shared a heartwarming story of what brought the paper into his life.

<em>”My name is Melvin Rieches and I wish to share a little about myself with you and the Daily Journal. Back in 1948 I was dating a young lady (Sarieta Willenbrock) who lived in Kankakee. After making the trip 3 days a week for 1½ years from Milford to Kankakee I decided that it was time to propose to her.</em>

<em>”When [it came time] to propose to her she came back with ‘I will marry you if [you’re] able to subscribe to the Daily Journal.’ She said ‘yes’ and I said ‘yes’ and the three of us became a unit! A husband, a wife, and the Daily Journal.</em>

<em>”Here it is 76 years later and I still have continued receiving the Daily Journal. Sarieta passed ten years ago but I continued with her subscription to the paper. I am now [almost] 98 years young and my eye sight is failing me, so the time has come (after much thought) that I must discontinue her subscription.</em>

<em>”I wish to thank you for the many years of news! This has kept her updated with her home town and the changes time has made. Just for the record — your paper has been delivered to the same address for 74 of the 76 years. Perhaps that could be a record for your newspaper delivery.</em>

<em>”So at that expiration date for my subscription, I will be saying goodbye and want to thank you for the memories.”</em>

— Melvin Rieches in a Letter to the editor