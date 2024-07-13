Awards presented following 41st annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby

On the hook is another great season of derby fishing.

Wednesday evening, winners of the 41st annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby were honored at an awards banquet at the Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club. Winners included:

• Adam Pelletier, of Kankakee; first place for Small Mouth Bass, 3 pounds, 3 ounces.

• Paul Strand, of Peotone; first place for Walleye, 5 pounds, 12 ounces.

• Steve Engelking, of Bourbonnais; first place for Rock Bass, 13 ounces.

• Chloe Parks, of Momence, first place for Large Mouth Bass; 3 pounds, 2 ounces.

• Matt Peeken, of Kankakee, first place for Flathead Catfish, 35 pounds, 5 ounces; Peeken also received the Grand Champion award for the same fish.

• Kyle Plein, of Ft. Meyers, Fla.; first place for Northern Pike, 13 pounds, 2 ounces.

• Reed Schmidt, of Bradley; first place for Crappie, 1 pound, 1 ounce.

• Josh Plucinski, of Wilmington; first place for Rough Fish, 17 pounds, 5 ounces.

• Bill Osborne, of Braidwood; first place for Channel Catfish, 11 pounds, 3 ounces.

Also receiving accolades were the Kid’s Corkin’ Day winners — girls winner Braylee Biskie, of Cullom, who caught a Walleye weighing 1 pound, 2 ounces; and boys winner Hunter Sain, of Momence, who caught a Large Mouth Bass weighing 1 pound, 8 ounces — as well as those who caught tagged fish sponsored by United Disposal.

• Denny Groen, of Clifton, caught “59,” a Joey Jaws, for a prize of $100.

• Haysley Sommer, of Kankakee, caught “060,” a Hawg Hauler, for a prize of $100.

• Maverick Daverin, of Bourbonnais, caught “061,” a Muskie Mike, for a prize of $100.

• Lucas Strand, of Peotone, caught “58,” a Front Load Fry, for a prize of $100.

For more information on the derby and the winners, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeefishingderby.com" target="_blank">kankakeefishingderby.com</a>.