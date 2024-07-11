Kankakee Public Library hosting Family Fun Day on Saturday

KANKAKEE — A fun time for families is in stock Saturday at the Kankakee Public Library as it hosts Family Fun Day.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon and will be held outdoors in the parking lot, weather permitting. In case of bad weather, all activities will move indoors in the library. It is free and open to the public with many activities for kids and families.

Family Fun Day celebrates the end of the summer reading program for the Kankakee Public Library. Registered summer reading participants will collect their prizes on the second floor.

There will be popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones provided by the library. Music and entertainment will be provided by DJ Mondy.

There will also be a face painter, balloon artist and bounce house. Several community agencies will provide fun games for kids and information for families.

The agencies participating are Safe Families, Kankakee United, city of Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency, and the Kankakee County Farm Bureau. Kankakee Fire and Police departments will be presenting a Touch-A-Truck activity and safety information.

Entrants will receive a raffle ticket to win prizes during the event. Extra raffle tickets are available for purchase. Only children registered for Kankakee Public Library’s summer reading in June will be eligible for prizes at the prize tables inside.

Family Fun Day takes place in the library’s parking lot at 201 E. Merchant St. The event is free thanks to summer reading sponsors and it is open to families regardless of city of residence.

For questions and more information, contact the Youth Services Department at 815-937-6960, or email Mary Bass at <a href="mailto:mbass@lions-online.org" target="_blank">mbass@lions-online.org</a>.