Friday Night Concert Series hosting Brass Night Friday

The Hill (Stage) will be alive with the sound of music Friday evening during the monthly installment of Friday Night Concert Series, hosted by Downtown Kankakee.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. at the stage just behind the Kankakee Train Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, and will be Brass Night, featuring RA Brass and Third City Brass Band.

Food will be available for purchase from the Mac’s BBQ food truck and drinks will be available from Knack Brewing & Fermentations.

The last show of the summer series will run from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 16 and will be Jazz Night featuring Allan Laskey Combo, Three’s A Crowd, and Third City with food from Mac’s BBQ.

For more information about Downtown Kankakee and its upcoming events, go to <a href="https://www.downtownkankakee.com" target="_blank">downtownkankakee.com</a>.