Bradley lands another park, will be village's 18th

BRADLEY — There will soon be an 18th public park in Bradley.

The Bradley Village Board approved the $96,000 purchase of three undeveloped lots in the Edgebrook subdivision, which is on the village’s far east side, immediately east of Cardinal Drive and just north of the East North Street intersection.

The Edgebrook subdivision is owned and being developed by ownership of Bradley-based Security Lumber & Supply Company.

There are about 40 lots in the first phase of the Edgebrook subdivision.

The properties acquired by the village are on the southern edge of the subdivision. The properties are located at the intersection of Prince Valiant and Edgebrook Drive.

The three properties acquired totaled eight-tenths of an acre. The village had previously acquired an undeveloped lot in this same area. The four lots total 1.3 acres.

Mayor Mike Watson said the village has not initiated any plans at this point for the park development. He did note that it’s the village’s goal to develop the park in 2025.

He said an architectural firm will be hired to develop those plans. Plans could be developed yet this year.

In addition to these three lots, the village board also approved the $400,000 purchase of a 12-acre parcel, which included a dwelling, near Larry Power Road and Illinois Route 50, and a single residential lot at 271 S. LaSalle Ave., for $50,000.

Watson anticipates reselling the LaSalle property within two months. The property has been abandoned for about four years.

Regarding the planned park site, the village has stepped up development of its parks. Currently, the village is significantly upgrading Quail and Glenn’s parks. The nearly $330,000 upgrades are to be completed by late summer or early fall.

Construction is also progressing on the significant upgrades to Lil’s Park along North Street.

Unlike many communities, Bradley owns and maintains its own parks. The Bourbonnais Township Park District recently annexed the 160-acre Perry Farm property into the village limits.

The Perry Farm property remains owned and operated by BTPD.