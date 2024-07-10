Shaw Local

Local News | Kankakee County

Iroquois County Fair kicks off July 16

By Daily Journal staff report

With summertime in full swing, Iroquois County is busy planning for its annual summer celebration.

The Iroquois County Agricultural and 4-H Club Fair will run from July 16-21 in Watseka. Dozens of events span the six-day affair taking place at 1390 E. 2000N Road, Watseka.

Commercial buildings are open from noon to 8 p.m. each day (and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday) and exhibit buildings are open from noon to 9 p.m. each day. Swyear Amusements Midway Rides will be running the carnival on Tuesday (6 p.m. to close), Wednesday (6-10 p.m.), Thursday (6 p.m. to close), Friday (6 p.m. to close), Saturday and Sunday (1 p.m. to close).

<strong>TUESDAY, JULY 16</strong>

• 7 a.m. — Beef Premiere Class (weigh-in at Decker’s); Livestock arrival.

• 8 a.m. — Swine weigh-in.

• 8:30 a.m. — Food Sale drop off for auction.

• 9 a.m. — Horse arrival; 4-H food judging (by club); 4-H horticulture/gardening and crops.

• 10 a.m. — Beef weigh-in.

• 11 a.m. — Sheep weigh-in.

• Noon to 3 p.m. — Goat weigh-in.

• Noon — Dairy cattle weigh-in; All livestock in place.

• 1 p.m. — FFA horse, dairy, rabbit shows.

• 2 p.m. — 4-H food auction (4-H Center); FFA small animals/pets, dog show.

• 3 p.m. — FFA weigh-ins concluded; FFA ag products show.

• 4 p.m. — FFA goat and swine shows.

• 5 p.m. — Talent contest; FFA beef and sheep shows.

• 5-7:30 p.m. — Junior and open ag products, culinary, fine arts, floriculture and children’s drop off.

• 7 p.m. — Opening ceremonies and presentation of 4-H clubs; Queen and Little Miss Pageant.

<strong>WEDNESDAY, JULY</strong> <strong>17</strong>

• 7-9 a.m. — Junior and open ag products, culinary, fine arts, floriculture and children’s drop off.

• 8 a.m. — 4-H shows for: beef, sheep, swine, goat, horse; 4-H, junior, open and FFA poultry show.

• 9 a.m. — Junior and open ag products.

• 9:30 a.m. — Junior and open culinary, fine arts, floriculture and children’s.

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Fun Carvings by Brad Larson.

• 10 a.m. — Make your own ice cream in Kids’ Zone.

• 2 p.m. — Maizie Meet n’ Greet in Kids’ Zone; 4-H cat show, dairy cattle show (followed by junior and then open).

• 4 p.m. — Milking cow (dairy barn).

• 6 p.m. — Floral creations by Heaven’s Designs (4-H Center); ITPA Tractor Pull.

• 7 p.m. — Notification of species for livestock sale.

• 8 p.m. — Sheep premiere show.

<strong>THURSDAY, JULY</strong> <strong>18</strong>

• 8 a.m. — 4-H shows for junior: beef, sheep, swine, goat, horse; 4-H and junior rabbit show.

• 9 a.m. — General 4-H projects and Cloverbuds (by club).

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Fun Carvings by Brad Larson.

• 1:30 p.m. — General 4-H projects (by club, continued).

• 2 p.m. — Maizie Meet n’ Greet in Kids’ Zone; 4-H dog obedience show.

• 2:30 p.m. — Livestock judging contest registration.

• 4 p.m. — Milking cow (dairy barn).

• 7:30 p.m. — Demo derby.

<strong>FRIDAY, JULY</strong> <strong>19</strong>

• 8 a.m. — Draft horse show (hitch classes).

• 9 a.m. — Master Showman Contest (start at swine show barn).

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Quilt show (4-H center).

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Fun Carvings by Brad Larson.

• Noon to 4 p.m. — Taste of Iroquois County.

• 1 p.m. — 4-H and FFA livestock sale.

• 1 p.m. — Draft horse pull.

• 2 p.m. — Reptiles in Kids’ Zone.

• 4 p.m. — Milking cow (dairy barn); 4-H style show.

• 8 p.m. — T &amp; A Bucking Bulls Rodeo.

<strong>SATURDAY, JULY 20</strong>

• 7:30 a.m. — Gaming expo horse show.

• 8 a.m. — Open shows for: beef, sheep, swine, goat, rabbit (adult and youth ARBA); Annual tractor drive departure.

• 8:30 a.m. — Open gaming horse show.

• 9:30 a.m. — Bags tournament registration.

• 10 a.m. — Maizie Meet n’ Greet in Kids’ Zone.

• 10 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. Fun Carvings by Brad Larson.

• 11:30 a.m. — Tractor drive returns to fairgrounds.

• 1 p.m. — Pedal tractor pull registration (Slow Boys tent).

• 2 p.m. — Pedal tractor pull (Slow Boys tent); Barn tours (start at swine barn).

• 3 p.m. — Goat costume lead class (show barn).

• 4 p.m. — Barn tours (start at swine barn); Milking cow (dairy barn).

• 7 p.m. — Christian music concert with Colton Dixon and Natalie Layne (tickets available online).

<strong>SUNDAY, JULY 21</strong>

• 8 a.m. — Open pleasure horse show.

• 9:30 a.m. — All faith church service.

• 10 a.m. — Car show registration.

• 11 a.m. — Maizie Meet n’ Greet in Kids’ Zone.

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Fun Carvings by Brad Larson.

• Noon — Tractor pull; Car show.

• 1 p.m. — Sheep costume lead class (show barn).

• 2 p.m. — All exhibits released.

• 3 p.m. — Car show awards.

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://www.iroquoiscofair.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscofair.com</a>.