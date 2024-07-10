Iroquois County Fair kicks off July 16

With summertime in full swing, Iroquois County is busy planning for its annual summer celebration.

The Iroquois County Agricultural and 4-H Club Fair will run from July 16-21 in Watseka. Dozens of events span the six-day affair taking place at 1390 E. 2000N Road, Watseka.

Commercial buildings are open from noon to 8 p.m. each day (and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday) and exhibit buildings are open from noon to 9 p.m. each day. Swyear Amusements Midway Rides will be running the carnival on Tuesday (6 p.m. to close), Wednesday (6-10 p.m.), Thursday (6 p.m. to close), Friday (6 p.m. to close), Saturday and Sunday (1 p.m. to close).

<strong>TUESDAY, JULY 16</strong>

• 7 a.m. — Beef Premiere Class (weigh-in at Decker’s); Livestock arrival.

• 8 a.m. — Swine weigh-in.

• 8:30 a.m. — Food Sale drop off for auction.

• 9 a.m. — Horse arrival; 4-H food judging (by club); 4-H horticulture/gardening and crops.

• 10 a.m. — Beef weigh-in.

• 11 a.m. — Sheep weigh-in.

• Noon to 3 p.m. — Goat weigh-in.

• Noon — Dairy cattle weigh-in; All livestock in place.

• 1 p.m. — FFA horse, dairy, rabbit shows.

• 2 p.m. — 4-H food auction (4-H Center); FFA small animals/pets, dog show.

• 3 p.m. — FFA weigh-ins concluded; FFA ag products show.

• 4 p.m. — FFA goat and swine shows.

• 5 p.m. — Talent contest; FFA beef and sheep shows.

• 5-7:30 p.m. — Junior and open ag products, culinary, fine arts, floriculture and children’s drop off.

• 7 p.m. — Opening ceremonies and presentation of 4-H clubs; Queen and Little Miss Pageant.

<strong>WEDNESDAY, JULY</strong> <strong>17</strong>

• 7-9 a.m. — Junior and open ag products, culinary, fine arts, floriculture and children’s drop off.

• 8 a.m. — 4-H shows for: beef, sheep, swine, goat, horse; 4-H, junior, open and FFA poultry show.

• 9 a.m. — Junior and open ag products.

• 9:30 a.m. — Junior and open culinary, fine arts, floriculture and children’s.

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Fun Carvings by Brad Larson.

• 10 a.m. — Make your own ice cream in Kids’ Zone.

• 2 p.m. — Maizie Meet n’ Greet in Kids’ Zone; 4-H cat show, dairy cattle show (followed by junior and then open).

• 4 p.m. — Milking cow (dairy barn).

• 6 p.m. — Floral creations by Heaven’s Designs (4-H Center); ITPA Tractor Pull.

• 7 p.m. — Notification of species for livestock sale.

• 8 p.m. — Sheep premiere show.

<strong>THURSDAY, JULY</strong> <strong>18</strong>

• 8 a.m. — 4-H shows for junior: beef, sheep, swine, goat, horse; 4-H and junior rabbit show.

• 9 a.m. — General 4-H projects and Cloverbuds (by club).

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Fun Carvings by Brad Larson.

• 1:30 p.m. — General 4-H projects (by club, continued).

• 2 p.m. — Maizie Meet n’ Greet in Kids’ Zone; 4-H dog obedience show.

• 2:30 p.m. — Livestock judging contest registration.

• 4 p.m. — Milking cow (dairy barn).

• 7:30 p.m. — Demo derby.

<strong>FRIDAY, JULY</strong> <strong>19</strong>

• 8 a.m. — Draft horse show (hitch classes).

• 9 a.m. — Master Showman Contest (start at swine show barn).

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Quilt show (4-H center).

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Fun Carvings by Brad Larson.

• Noon to 4 p.m. — Taste of Iroquois County.

• 1 p.m. — 4-H and FFA livestock sale.

• 1 p.m. — Draft horse pull.

• 2 p.m. — Reptiles in Kids’ Zone.

• 4 p.m. — Milking cow (dairy barn); 4-H style show.

• 8 p.m. — T & A Bucking Bulls Rodeo.

<strong>SATURDAY, JULY 20</strong>

• 7:30 a.m. — Gaming expo horse show.

• 8 a.m. — Open shows for: beef, sheep, swine, goat, rabbit (adult and youth ARBA); Annual tractor drive departure.

• 8:30 a.m. — Open gaming horse show.

• 9:30 a.m. — Bags tournament registration.

• 10 a.m. — Maizie Meet n’ Greet in Kids’ Zone.

• 10 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. Fun Carvings by Brad Larson.

• 11:30 a.m. — Tractor drive returns to fairgrounds.

• 1 p.m. — Pedal tractor pull registration (Slow Boys tent).

• 2 p.m. — Pedal tractor pull (Slow Boys tent); Barn tours (start at swine barn).

• 3 p.m. — Goat costume lead class (show barn).

• 4 p.m. — Barn tours (start at swine barn); Milking cow (dairy barn).

• 7 p.m. — Christian music concert with Colton Dixon and Natalie Layne (tickets available online).

<strong>SUNDAY, JULY 21</strong>

• 8 a.m. — Open pleasure horse show.

• 9:30 a.m. — All faith church service.

• 10 a.m. — Car show registration.

• 11 a.m. — Maizie Meet n’ Greet in Kids’ Zone.

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Fun Carvings by Brad Larson.

• Noon — Tractor pull; Car show.

• 1 p.m. — Sheep costume lead class (show barn).

• 2 p.m. — All exhibits released.

• 3 p.m. — Car show awards.

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://www.iroquoiscofair.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscofair.com</a>.