County Board reports IRIS keeps growing

KANKAKEE — IRIS, the Kankakee County Health Department’s online portal for referrals among medical and social service agencies, is making inroads in just its second quarter of existence.

IRIS stands for Integrated Referral and Intake System. It was implemented on Feb. 5, and now has 33 agencies on board to utilize the system to aid medical and social services to allow them to put the public in touch with the agency that can best address their needs.

Kailee Zito, IRIS coordinator for the KCHD, gave an update on the service on Tuesday at the Kankakee County Board meeting.

“We have a lot of great organizations doing a lot of great work, but where our issues come from are organizations not knowing who’s their neighbor, not knowing what the organization down the street does, things like that,” Zito said.

“And the workforce size, and that is something that everybody has been struggling with. So a way to alleviate that is maybe if we have a decent amount of referrals that cannot be completed because of capacity, we can take that percentage and write for grants and write into policy to get more funding in the future,” she said.

The initial cost of approximately $16,000 for the IRIS program was covered by money the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act. The ARPA funds are also paying Zito’s salary for the first two-and-half years.

During the second quarter (April-June) 46 referrals were sent among the agencies, and 30 of those were completed. Twenty-seven families were serviced, and 40% of the completed referrals are now enrolled in services, as of July 3.

Of the 30 completed referrals, 12 are enrolled in services, one client declined services, 11 couldn’t be contacted and five were rejected.

“We do have rejected referrals,” Zito said. “That’s what happens in the community service sphere. We can see why they were rejected and how we can help the clients better in the future.”

Zito added that most of the rejected referrals are in the early childhood organizations where the client’s child is just outside the agency’s age range. The child might be 4 years old, and the agency only serves children up to age 3.

“That’s where a lot of the rejections are coming from, but then it just goes back to square one, and they can be sent to another [agency],” she said.

There is no charge for families to input their information into IRIS so they can be referred to the necessary services providers. Zito can also help agencies get on board with IRIS. The agency can access the system online at <a href="https://www.connectwithiris.org" target="_blank">connectwithiris.org</a> or contact Zito at the KCHD at 815-802-9400.

“While there’s no immediate problems, we just would love to see more participation in the community side where they’re putting people in,” said County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, imploring agencies to become an active participant rather than a respondent.

“No one organization can solve all the problems on their own,” Zito said. “We have to work together. This is how we work together.”

<strong>MORE ABOUT IRIS</strong>

IRIS, founded by the Center for Public Partnerships & Research at the University of Kansas, has 1,440 partners in Illinois, including Cook, Kankakee and Will counties among several others. The number of families serviced in Illinois is at 28,902.

Kankakee County Health Administrator John Bevis said Will County launched IRIS four years ago and has approximately 100 agencies enrolled.

In the six months since Kankakee County launched IRIS, Zito and the team has 33 agencies officially enrolled and a number of others in the process of getting onboard.

“We’re very excited with where this is headed and going,” Bevis said. “And Chairman Wheeler indicated a number of months ago that, ‘We’re going to have to crawl before we can walk and run.’ And the snowball is going down the hill, and it will gather steam.”