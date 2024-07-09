KVSO concerts bring summertime sounds to Cobb Park

Dozens of music fans gathered at Cobb Park in Kankakee on Sunday to hear the lively sounds of Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Brass Quartet.

The concert was part of Music in the Park, a summertime series hosted by Riverview Historic District, the neighborhood that surrounds Cobb Park. From June through August, there are two free concerts per month.

Each show takes place from 4-6 p.m. and features a food truck to allow attendees to enjoy a meal with the music.

<strong>UPCOMING SHOWS</strong>

• July 21, local musician Shelby Ryan.

• Aug. 4, Chicago-based musician Steve Martin.

• Aug. 11, KVSO’s Woodwind Quartet.

For more information on Riverview Historic District, go to <a href="https://riverviewhistoricdistrict.org" target="_blank">riverviewhistoricdistrict.org</a>.