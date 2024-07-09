City moves forward on $64M bond sale

KANKAKEE — There will likely be a big gulp taken just before Kankakee signs on the dotted line regarding the sale of $64 million of government obligation bonds to fund the police and fire pension accounts.

At last week’s Kankakee City Council meeting, the sale of bonds not to exceed $64.2 million was placed on first reading. The plan had previously been discussed at the council’s Budget Committee.

The second and final reading of the ordinance is anticipated to take place on July 15.

The bond sale is to bring both public safety pension funds to the required 90% level as mandated by the state.

If all goes as planned, the bond will be paid in its entirety by 2042. A governmental bond, in simplest terms, is akin to a consumer credit card, meaning money is borrowed and then paid back over time.

The city’s police and fire pension accounts have long been plagued by dramatic gaps in the value of the accounts versus what the account values should be.

Currently, the police pension fund is at 54.7% of what its required funding should be. The fire pension is at 54%.

Both accounts are hovering at the $54 million level. Even though the funding levels are far from where they should be, they are in far better health than they were only a few short years ago.

It was only in 2021 when the police pension fund was at a 35% funded level and the fire pension was at a low 23% level.

To reach the state-mandated funds level of 90% by 2040, the police pension needs to add another $32.1 million to reach the $82.1 million mark. The fire pension fund needs to gain $26.9 million to reach the $67.4 million mark.

The funding level would be reached when the bonds are sold, but the city, of course, would be required to replay those bonds. This repayment plan is estimated to last 18 years.

To attain 100% fund, the police pension fund should be at $91.3 million; the fire pension at $74.9 million.

The city is estimating it will need to sell $59 million of pension obligation bonds at or near the end of August.

Based on this being a presidential election year, the city is seeking to act on the sale of the bonds before President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump make their final push to voters.

Bond markets, not unlike the stock market, can become jittery and somewhat unpredictable as the campaigns reach the home stretch. Thus, the city wants to have the sale complete prior to autumn.

Though the 2-percentage point increase in the city’s sales tax which went into effect five years ago, the city has also been dedicating about $5.5 million annually to the pensions.