Aqua Illinois addresses water main break, issues precautionary boil order

BRADLEY — Aqua Illinois has resolved a water main break that occurred Monday afternoon, impacting water service to some homes within the village of Bradley, city of Kankakee and village of Bourbonnais. A construction company working in the area accidentally hit the water main.

<strong>WHO WAS IMPACTED</strong>

• 6-8 homes in the immediate vicinity experienced a complete loss of water service. Their water has since been restored, but they are under a 48-hour boil order as a precaution.

• Approximately 5,100 customers in the surrounding areas experienced low water pressure. Water pressure has returned to normal, but these customers are under a 24-hour boil water advisory until further notice.

<strong>PRECAUTIONARY BOIL ORDER</strong>

Out of an abundance of caution, Aqua issued a boil water advisory until water testing can be completed.

• Boil Water Advisory for Homes with Restored Water Service: The boil water advisory will be in effect through Wednesday, July 10, following water sample analysis.

• Boil Water Advisory for Low-Pressure Areas: The boil water advisory is expected to be lifted Wednesday following water sample analysis.

• Aqua is currently testing water samples from these locations. Once the samples are analyzed and deemed safe, the boil water advisory is expected to be lifted Wednesday.

Until further notice, customers within the impacted areas are instructed to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation. Bring water to a boil, boil it for five minutes and let it cool before use.

Impacted customers were notified of this boil water advisory via Aqua’s emergency alerts system. For updates on the status of the water main break and boil water advisory, go to <a href="https://www.aquawater.com/service-alerts.php" target="_blank">aquawater.com/service-alerts.php</a>.