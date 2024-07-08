Downtown Kankakee's Cruis'n the Square celebrates Christmas in July

Though Santa Claus isn’t coming to town for another 170 days, Christmas came early to downtown Kankakee over the weekend.

Cruis’n the Square celebrated Christmas in July on Saturday during its monthly car show in the farmers’ market parking lot. Car owners had fun with the theme, bringing various Christmas decorations out to adorn their vintage vehicles.

Droves of people enjoyed the cars on display while listening to the summertime tunes of Jerry Downs as he performed classic hits from the 1960s and ‘70s. His rendition of James Taylor’s “Handy Man” likely reminded several car owners of the work that goes into maintaining their hot rods.

Cruis’n the Square happens monthly May through October. The next event is set for Aug. 3 and the theme is Jeep Night. On Sept. 7 is Kids Night with music by Todd Hazelrigg and Oct. 5 is the season finale with music by Matt Shipley.

Each event runs 6-9 p.m. and takes place between the parking lot and part of S. Schuyler Ave. For more information, contact Anthony Vinardi at <a href="mailto:vfracing@hotmail.com" target="_blank">vfracing@hotmail.com</a> or call 815-939-4564.

Other municipalities that host cruise nights include Manteno, St. Anne and Aroma Park.