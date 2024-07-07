Momence woman dies in Will County accident

SHOREWOOD — A 44-year-old Momence woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal Friday accident on Interstate 80, west of Interstate 55, near Shorewood in Will County.

Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers identified Jeanna St. Peter, of Momence, as the victim.

St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene, Summers said.

St. Peter was fatally struck while standing outside of her vehicle, an Illinois State Police Troop 3 reported.

An autopsy was performed on Saturday. Final cause and manner of death will be determined following autopsy, police and toxicological reports, Summers said in the news release.

At 7:02 a.m. Friday, ISP said they were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-80.