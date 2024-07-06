Martin resigns as trustee on village board

MANTENO — Longtime Manteno Trustee Samuel Martin submitted his resignation from the six-member Manteno Village Board on Monday, effective Tuesday.

Martin, whose seat will be up for re-election on April 1, 2025, had served on the board for nearly 12 years.

Martin wasn’t in attendance for Monday’s board meeting. His one-sentence letter was addressed to Mayor Tim Nugent, board members and village of Manteno officials: “Effective July 2, 2024, I am resigning my position as a board member for the village of Manteno.”

Martin gave no reason for stepping down. A call left on Martin’s voicemail requesting comment from the Daily Journal was not returned.

At the June 17 village board meeting Martin spoke during the trustee’s comment time of the meeting, defending the board.

Some Manteno residents were upset about Mike Barry being relieved of his duties as athletic director for the Manteno Wildcats youth football program. Barry said his ouster was connected to being outspoken at board meetings against the Gotion battery plant.

“We have absolutely no authority over any program,” said Martin at the June 17 meeting. “Volunteers, hard-working volunteers that put together soccer and football and Little League and girls soccer. … Even if one of us or all of us said, ‘I don’t like this man or woman,’ too bad. We have no authority over any of those programs. They run themselves.”

Martin also had an exchange earlier in the June 17 meeting with Manteno resident Ryan McHeffey, who has voiced his disapproval of the Gotion plant, during public comment.

In a misunderstanding, McHeffey thought Martin was criticizing him for being a disabled veteran, when Martin was explaining that Manteno homeowners can be reimbursed for the village’s portion of their property tax bills.

Regarding Gotion, Martin was the lone Manteno trustee who voted in opposition to the company’s rezoning application which changed the zoning from light industrial to heavy industrial.

The vote was taken in early December.

In Illinois, disabled veterans receive a reduction in the equalized assessed valuation on the primary residence occupied by a qualified veteran with a disability, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue. The amount of the exemption depends on the percentage of the service-connected disability as certified by the United States Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

During the meeting McHeffey said he’s a 100% disabled veteran, and he addressed Martin.

“That’s how I f---ing earned that,” he yelled. “So do you want to say something else? Yea, what else? Have you got something to smile about? We can go out back. I don’t care if the police are here. Yea, keep it up, bud. I just had shoulder surgery, too. Why is that? Because of my sacrifice to this nation. Something you don’t know about, smiley. … You, mister, you better watch yourself. That’s all I’m going to say. You smirk, you’ve got a smug. I could wipe it off real quick. Remember that. That’s not a threat, that’s a promise.”

<strong>REPLACING BOARD MEMBER</strong>

Nugent has 60 days to fill the vacant board seat, and he said the board will be taking the appropriate steps to fill the void.

“It can be sooner,” Nugent said. “I can present a candidate, and the board can vote on it, approve it or disapprove it.”

Generally, there’s no party affiliation for the board candidates. Any resident of Manteno who has lived in the village for at least one year is eligible to run for the vacant seat. All the seats are at-large.

The board could also decide not to fill the seat since it’s up for re-election in April.

“I will talk to the trustees and see what they want to do,” Nugent said. “I think we will [fill it]. My initial reaction is that we probably will. I’m sure I’ll get some inquiries. I’m looking for someone with an open mind. … Somebody that hasn’t made their mind up on everything. Somebody who will listen to the facts and make the decisions based on facts, as opposed to somebody that comes in with their mind made up not knowing what they’re voting on.”