Lands and Hands hosting meeting on women's rights in Islam

At noon Monday at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, Lands and Hands Community Resources’ The Circle of Hope will host an event centered on women’s rights in Islam.

The Circle of Hope is a cultural awareness and immersion project, an Illinois Dawah Team Leader, and nationwide English, Spanish and Arabic Quran distributor.

This gathering is part of the ongoing cultural awareness and immersion efforts of Lands and Hands Community Resources aimed at fostering understanding and inclusivity within the community. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore various perspectives on women’s rights within Islamic contexts, debunk common misconceptions and celebrate the achievements of Muslim women throughout history.

The event will also feature interactive sessions where participants can share their experiences and insights, fostering a space for open dialogue and mutual learning.

Whether looking to deepen understanding, support the cause, or simply engage with like-minded individuals, this event promises to be both inspiring and educational.

For more information, contact the facilitator at 779-240-2900 or <a href="mailto:rthodgejr@gmail.com" target="_blank">rthodgejr@gmail.com</a>.