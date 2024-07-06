KLASEY: Fourth of July, a century ago

“Without a serious accident to mar the day, Kankakee spent a glorious Fourth of July, in fact one of the most glorious in its history from the standpoint of innocent pleasure,” reported the Kankakee Daily Republican on July 5, 1924.

“It was one of the noisiest Fourths, too. Kankakee was flooded with fireworks, the first time in years, from the tiniest firecracker to the most deafening …bomb. From daylight until midnight, the din kept up. After dark last night, the sky was streaked with colored lights of all sorts, coming from skyrockets, Roman candles, balloons, etc.”

Fireworks were readily available and reasonably priced. For example, the Rondy Book and Stationery Co. store at 244 E. Court Street advertised “The better sort silk-tied firecrackers, 52 in pkg.” for 5 cents, and “Peerless Mandarines, 2¼ inch Chinese crackers” at 8 cents apiece. The store’s July 2 ad also offered flags, urging customers to “Buy the boy a FLAG — demonstrate to him what the celebration is all about on July Fourth.”

Also advertising “FIREWORKS!” were the Koehler Drug Stores in downtown Kankakee and on the South Side. They claimed the “Biggest Assortment of Crackers, Salutes, Sparklers, Mines, Torpedoes, Rockets, Candles, Flags, Balloons and Novelties in Kankakee,” urging newspaper readers to “Buy Early while assortments are Complete.”

Despite the widespread use of fireworks, there were no injuries or damage reported. The Kankakee Fire Department was called out only once; that call proved to be a false alarm.

Under the headline, “Rather Quiet on the Police Blotter,” the newspaper noted, “The quietness and orderliness of the 1924 July 4 is testified to by the police record for the day. There were no fights, no accidents. With the exception of five men who were arrested for being plain drunk, the people seem to have celebrated in perfectly quiet and legitimate manners.”

Although the day was “quiet,” it was by no means boring — there were many opportunities to take advantage of the holiday. Kankakee and adjoining towns were well-supplied with movie theaters, vaudeville houses, dance halls, picnic groves, parks, baseball fields, and other places of amusement.

<strong>THINGS TO DO</strong>

The Majestic Theatre, “Kankakee’s Palace of Photoplays,” was presenting “Code of the Sea,” described as “A sparkling yarn of the sea and the lightships that patrol it.” Also playing at the Majestic was the Our Gang comedy, “No Noise.” The LaPetite, Court, and Royal theaters also were presenting feature films.

At the Luna Theatre, a full schedule of vaudeville acts was slated for the holiday matinee and evening performances. Among the acts were the Queen Tut Trio, a “Musical Novelty;” Moore & Edythe, “Dancers of Distinction,” and Earle & Edwards, “Two Cheerful Chaps In Nutty Nonsense.”

In its report on the holiday celebrations, the Daily Republican observed, “Four formal celebrations took place, one at the Kankakee Amusement Park, one at Bergeron’s Grove, one at the Rainbo Dance Pavilion, and one at the State Hospital. Each celebration attracted its thousands of people. Kankakee was the mecca for visitors all day long.”

The Bergeron Grove festivities were “Given under the auspices of Bourbonnais Parish” (Maternity BVM Church), with guests invited to “Come and enjoy yourself in the good old fashioned way.” Activities included “dancing afternoon and evening,” singing by the Bourbonnais Quartet, and two baseball games.

The featured event was a pair of speeches — one in French by attorney E. A. Marcotte, followed by one in English by attorney Claude Granger. Unfortunately, as the Daily Republican noted on July 5, “The afternoon program was interrupted by a shower and the scheduled addresses were not made.”

A highlight of the celebration at the Rainbo Dance Pavilion, located on the Dixie Highway east of Kankakee, was an “airplane stunt.” Rainbo’s advertisement in the July 3 newspaper urged guests to “See Hazel Kelly, ‘the World’s Greatest Lady Dare-Devil’ jump from [an] Aeroplane.” Dancing to the music of Harry Kelly’s eight-piece “Alamo Orchestra” was scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission for “gents” was $1; ladies paid 25 cents.

The July 4 afternoon event at the Kankakee State Hospital was “a very enjoyable entertainment” intended primarily for the patients. “Athletic games and daylight fireworks furnished the sport, and a band concert made the occasion complete,” reported the Daily Republican.

The largest local celebration of the holiday was at the Kankakee Amusement Park, located at the east end of what is now Beckman Park.

“A huge crowd attended the events,” noted the newspaper. “Many people enjoyed their picnic dinners and suppers at the park and indulged in dancing …. The grounds contained a variety of concessions besides the dancing pavilion and the dining hall.”

The amusement park’s July 3 advertisement promised the “Most Stupendous Fireworks Ever Displayed In Kankakee,” and listed a number of events and activities available to visitors: “Band plays all day, motor boat races, big picnic grounds, base ball game, water sports, good meals.”

The afternoon “base ball” game, held on a field just west of the amusement park “drew a whale of a crowd,” the Daily Republican noted on July 5.

Details of the contest between the Kankakee Legion and the Chicago Elks were given on the newspaper’s sports page: “The spirit of Christmas prevailed on Independence Day, when the Kankakee Legion won from the Chicago Elks … yesterday afternoon, 10 to 5. Everyone had something to give away. The two teams joined in giving the ball a sound walloping all over the lot and they joined in giving the fans a mighty interesting holiday entertainment.”

Under another name, the Kankakee Amusement Park had been a popular recreation destination since the 1890s. What was the name it was previously known by?

Answer: Electric Park. It was built in 1894 by the local trolley system (the Kankakee Electric Street Railway Company) to generate ridership. Electric Park declined in popularity during the World War I years, and became the Kankakee Amusement Park in the early 1920s. It closed some time before 1928, when the Kankakee Park Board purchased the property for unpaid taxes. From 1935 to 1956, it was called Waterman Park; in 1956, it was given its present name, honoring former Kankakee Mayor Louis Beckman.