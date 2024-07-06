A festive Fourth: Fireworks mark Independence Day celebrations across the county

Fireworks filled the skies of Kankakee County this week in honor of Independence Day.

From Momence and Kankakee to Manteno and beyond, people gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July with festivals and fireworks aglow in red, white and blue.

The national holiday observes the date the Declaration of Independence was adopted, marking the birth of the United States 248 years ago, on July 4, 1776.

Saturday Events

<strong>Aroma Park</strong>

Beginning with food at 5 p.m., the Aroma Park Boat Club will host Independence Day festivities on Saturday. At 7 p.m. will be live music from Beeso & Friends and there will be a view of fireworks on the river. Parking is free, there is no cover, and kids are welcome.

<strong>Beecher</strong>

Running through Saturday is the 2024 Beecher 4th of July Festival in Firemen’s Park, 673 Penfield St. This year’s theme is Backyard Barbecue. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.villageofbeecher.org" target="_blank">villageofbeecher.org</a>.