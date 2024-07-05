Bourbonnais trustees give green light for St. Paul's solar project

BOURBONNAIS — St. Paul’s Church and School received approval from Bourbonnais’ board of trustees during Monday’s meeting to erect a solar field to help it cut utility costs.

Trustees voted 5-1 to adopt the ordinance allowing for a special use permit.

St. Paul’s officials said the solar field would drastically help cut electric costs, which has been as much as $7,500 per month. They would be able to recoup 80% of the $1 million project from federal and state grants.

The seven-row, 792-panel field will be constructed on 1.6 acres located in the southeast corner of St. Paul’s property, which is on the northeast corner of Career Center Road and West Burns Road.

Residents of Meadowbrook subdivision, which is located near St. Paul’s, objected to the issuance of the permit.

They argued allowing the solar field would hurt their property values, be an eyesore and cause a health concern due to chemicals used in manufacturing the solar panels.

Trustee Bruce Greenlee cast the lone “no” vote. It is a position he voiced during an Economic and Community Development meeting June 6.

“We have dozens and dozens of residents who have paid their taxes, bought a home in the area,” Greenlee said. “They were kind of surprised that this could be put in their neighborhood. I sided with the people who objected.”

He did wish St. Paul’s officials succeeded with cutting their utility costs.

The village’s ordinance allows for solar panels to be installed on residences. A special use permit is needed for ground installation.