Bourbonnais residents need permit to hold certain sales

BOURBONNAIS — Before hosting an outdoor garage, rummage or occasional sale in Bourbonnais, you need to make a trip to the village’s administration building.

By a 6-0 vote, trustees adopted an ordinance setting rules and regulations at Monday’s board meeting.

Village residents need to apply for a permit that is good for no more than four days. The cost of the permit is $5.

Trustees amended the ordinance so residents will not have to pay for the first permit annually.

“The crux of the ordinance is not the $5 permit. Not the limit of three per year. There are some people who purchase skids of products and resell them during multiple [garage] sales,” Mayor Paul Schore said.

“There have not been many but there are some. This is not about the [fee or fines].”

Village Administrator Mike Van Mill said after the board’s June 17 meeting that the village had received calls from residents concerned about houses holding garage sales on a weekly basis.

According to the ordinance:

• The permit must be displayed so that the public and village code enforcement personnel can view it.

• Village residents could hold one sale per month and no more than three such sales shall be conducted on the same premises within any calendar year.

• All signs giving notice of the sale shall be removed no later than 9 p.m. on the day the permit expires.

• Any signs displayed in connection with the sale authorized by this permit shall not be placed on village right-of-ways, parkways, utility poles, streetlight poles, traffic signs and street signs.

• Fines can be anywhere from $25 up to $500.

Bourbonnais is not alone in regulating such sales.

Kankakee: Garage sale permits are available at the city clerk’s office. Anyone hosting a sale within the city is entitled to two (3-day) sales (consecutive days only) during a 12-month period. The cost for the permit is $5 per sale.

Bradley: Residents are allowed two (3-day) sales per year. There is no charge for the garage sale permit. Participation in the Bradley Community Garage Sale or any organized neighborhood sale is in addition to the two permitted sales.

Manteno: No permit is required. Signs are only allowed in the yard of the property having the sale. No signs allowed in the right-of-ways.