Lifestyles of Manteno complex gets OK'd

An apartment complex that has been in the planning stages for several years will finally become a reality in Manteno.

The Manteno Village Board unanimously approved on Monday the preliminary and final plans, as well as a special use permit, for the Lifestyles of Manteno development by Jerry Curwick. The 60-unit apartment complex will feature ranch style, two-bedroom dwellings with two-car garages.

“It’s been years in the making,” said Curwick, who is also the owner of Curwick Home Builders.

The planned unit development will cover approximately 15.5 acres of vacant property located northeast of South Creek Drive and Marquette Place South which is near Manteno Elementary School.

Curwick said construction could begin in the fall but will likely start in the spring.

“The site work would probably be about four months, and then you would start on the individual buildings,” he said. “… They are ranch-style rentals, all brick with two-car garages. They’re 1,250-square-foot nice units.”

The development will have 13 buildings with 60 units that have two bedrooms, according to plans submitted to the planning commission. Rental costs are projected to be in the $1,950 to $2,200 per-month range.

The project will be built in phases and could likely take four or five years to complete.

“The units, we’ll just build them as demand,” Curwick said. “Once we get the lots in, we’ll build two or three buildings at a time and just go from there. As we fill them up, we’ll just continue to build them until the whole thing is built out. Rentals are in demand in town.

“Now these are going to be a little more expensive than a lot of them just because it’s new. It’s an expensive piece of ground. It’s a desirable area and a desirable product. It’s more like a duplex, and there are four of them in a row.”

Curwick Home Builders has built a couple of different subdivisions in Manteno, as well as some commercial buildings downtown.

“We do single-family homes, about 20 a year,” he said. “That’s our target. I’ve been doing it for a long time. I’d say we’re semi-custom home builders. We have a lot of stock plans that we’ve built over and over. But everybody could change them and do whatever they want to do to make them their own.”

The special use permit was necessary to allow for variations to the zoning and construction ordinances on the roads within the complex. Typically, roads within a planned unit development aren’t built to village standards, so they will be private roads. The owners will be responsible for maintenance of the roads, including plowing of snow.

“A couple of examples of that are Southgate and the Enclave,” Village Administrator Chris LaRocque said. “Those are both PUDs as well.”

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent said the Lifestyles of Manteno complex is an approximate $20 million project. The village also stipulated that there has to be just one owner of the development, which is Curwick. If it’s sold, it has to be to a sole owner as well. Nugent doesn’t see that as a detriment. The units can’t be sold individually.

“If somebody has got that much invested, they’re going to make sure it’s done right, done nice and kept up good,” he said. “They’re not going to take a chance on losing their major investment.”