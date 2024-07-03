Kubal appointed as 1st city manager

KANKAKEE — Kankakee is hiring its first city manager, but Mayor Chris Curtis did not need to look far before making his selection.

Curtis appointed Elizabeth Kubal as Kankakee’s first-ever city manager and if all goes as anticipated, her promotion will be endorsed by the Kankakee City Council on July 15.

The creation of the position was placed on first reading at Monday’s council meeting. Kubal’s appointment will be placed on the July 15 council agenda.

Kubal, 47, of Bourbonnais, has been the city’s comptroller since her hire in August 2013 by then-Mayor Nina Epstein. Currently earning a salary of $128,800, Kubal’s new role will pay a first-year salary of $150,000, which represents a 16.4% pay increase.

Curtis said after the council meeting, he had been considering the creation of a city manager post for about two years.

In effect, Kubal will be second in command for Kankakee city government behind only Curtis.

Kankakee County communities of Bradley, Bourbonnais and Manteno have village administrators. These administrators assume much of the day-to-day operations, but the mayors of these communities are technically part-time positions.

Curtis made it clear Kubal’s elevation has nothing to do with him taking on a reduced role as mayor. He said the move will allow him to focus on other city issues while Kubal will take over some of his duties.

As city manager, Kubal will focus on the city’s day-to-day operations, higher level analysis of city functions as well as Kankakee’s future needs.

In truth, Kubal has been completing many city manager tasks for the past six or seven years but doing it while in the comptroller’s office.

Curtis acknowledged Kubal’s willingness to assist the administration with duties outside of the comptroller’s position.

<strong>KEY CITY HALL FIGURE</strong>

Kubal has been a key figure regarding union contract negotiations, crafting development agreements, creating budgets, and tracking governmental and institutional compliance.

Prior to her hire as the Kankakee comptroller, Kubal worked just over five years as the superintendent of finance and personnel with the Bourbonnais Township Park District. Before joining the BTPD, she was the village accountant for the suburban Steger, which is in Cook County.

After the council meeting concluded, Kubal remained in her seat outside of the area where the council members sit.

While not yet officially the city manager, Kubal was somewhat hesitant to speak of her new job.

She did have trouble hiding her excitement regarding the anticipated new position.

“I’m just really excited,” she acknowledged. She said the official transfer from comptroller to city manager should be completed by late August. The goal is to have a new comptroller in place by early September.

“It’s been a gift to have been exposed to so many tasks while I have been comptroller. I’ve enjoyed trying to find solutions for the city,” she said.

<strong>PRESSURE? ‘A LITTLE BIT’</strong>

She is anticipating what she labeled a “smooth transition.”

Asked if she feels pressure, she said “a little bit.”

“I’m beyond honored. I’m humbled,” she said. She noted this position was the logical next step in her career.

Curtis said he will continue to work as strongly and passionately as he has since taking the mayoral position in May 2021. He said the addition of the city manager was simply the logical step for Kankakee in its progression for growth and economic stability.

He said the timing of the manager position is perfect.

“Our city is experiencing economic development and growth that it hasn’t seen for many years. The time is right, and we should move in an opportunistic direction,” he said. “A city manager will provide a valuable resource to not only assist and manage day-to-day operations, but also promote the progress and stability this community deserves.”

Both Curtis and Kubal anticipate daily conversations.

“Elizabeth Kubal is the ideal fit for the city manager position,” Curtis said. “Her vision for a thriving community coupled with her diverse skill set and knowledge of the city will provide Kankakee with strong leadership for future success.

“I have the utmost confidence in her decision making, managerial style, strong interpersonal skills and ability to lead. Our vision, policies, ideas and decisions often mirror one another and with Kubal in the city manager position, I believe our residents and community will see long-lasting benefits.”