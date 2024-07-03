Kankakee and beyond gearing up for Fourth of July celebrations

Celebrations for America’s 248th birthday are already underway and there are various opportunities to catch fireworks and fun in Kankakee County and beyond.

<strong>Aroma Park</strong>

Beginning with food at 5 p.m., the Aroma Park Boat Club will host Independence Day festivities on Saturday. At 7 p.m. will be live music from Beeso & Friends and there will be a view of fireworks on the river. Parking is free, there is no cover, and kids are welcome.

<strong>Beecher</strong>

Running Wednesday through Saturday is the 2024 Beecher 4th of July Festival in Firemen’s Park, 673 Penfield St. This year’s theme is Backyard Barbecue. During the four-day event, there will be parades, live music, a festival market, games, a car raffle and more. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.villageofbeecher.org" target="_blank">villageofbeecher.org</a>.

<strong>Dwight</strong>

On Friday, fireworks are launched from Garrett Park. Spectators may gather in the grassy area at the far east ball field (Washington and Williams). Fireworks begin at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.).

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, as the city of Kankakee hosts its annual Independence Day celebration. Admission is $20 per carload.

There will be live music by the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Youth Symphony Orchestra (5:30 p.m.), the Kankakee Municipal Band (6:30 p.m.), and the KVSO (7:30 p.m.), which will feature KCC President Michael Boyd narrating “Casey at the Bat.”

Fireworks are set for approximately 9 p.m. and will be 25 minutes long.

All proceeds benefit the KVSO. Food concessions will also be available from Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, Martinez Tacos, Oberweis Ice Cream and Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra Concessions.

<strong>Manteno</strong>

From 7-11 p.m. Wednesday at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno, The South Side Social Club will perform at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at dusk, followed by a bonus set by the band.

<strong>Momence</strong>

On Wednesday will be the Independence Day Celebration in Momence. Live music begins at 7 p.m. by The Silhouettes. At dusk will be the fireworks show on Railroad Avenue near the Island Park footbridge.

<strong>Watseka</strong>

At 10 a.m. Thursday will be the annual Fourth of July Parade hosted by the city of Watseka. This year’s theme is Stars and Stripes and it begins at the high school.