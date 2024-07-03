Friendship Fest kicks off Bourbonnais' Community Campus

BOURBONNAIS — A day after the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival ended its annual five-day run, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore talked about the success of the festival as well as the public’s help in coming up with the Community Campus which put its first event under its belt last week.

Schore pointed out one of the reasons for the park’s success was the input from the community.

Nearly 4,000 people took part in open houses and online surveys to help village trustees and officials design the park that sits on 12.5 acres of land behind the village’s municipal center.

The village held two open houses to let the residents come up with options for the park. There was also an online survey.

Schore said it was important to get the residents involved since it is their park.

“It was an unusual situation for government. We had the guts to ask the taxpayers what they wanted and that is what we delivered,” Schore said.

Trustee Randy King commented on how the public played a big role in the project.

“Special recognition to the nearly 4,000 people who put the time in to let us know what direction to take in this project,” King said. “Their input is what we see out there.”

While still under construction is the Children’s Safety Town, playground and splash pad, the $18.1 million project was a concept that came to fruition after five years of brainstorming a concept, gathering community input as to what residents wanted in the park and being financially responsible for the village’s residents.

Funding for the project came from the issuance of $21.5 million in municipal bonds.

Schore said the taxpayers’ money was very well used.

“Again, as we keep repeating, this project was not put on people’s property taxes. [People on] Facebook and some other people just do not want to live with that. They just want to have problems,” Schore said.

The funds to pay off the bonds come from three sources:

• interest earned from the funds of three business districts,

• state sales tax revenue

• interest earned from the proceeds the village received in the sale of its wastewater treatment system as well as a service charge of $230,000 paid by Aqua to the village for use of its connector to the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency, which runs the wastewater treatment plant.

Schore made his comments during the mayor’s report during Monday’s village board meeting.

“Thank you to the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival for a very successful five-day event in the village and a first look at the new Community Campus, which was enjoyed by thousands of visitors throughout the area,” Schore said.

“Special thanks to all the volunteers and village staff for preparing to navigate thousands of residents in the new space for the 49th year in a row.

“After five years, we are pleased to welcome everyone to come and enjoy the Community Campus beginning tomorrow and every day afterwards. This has truly been a five-year journey.”

Schore reported the project should be completed by the first week of August.

Community Campus events

Bourbonnais’ Community Campus officially opened Monday.

Next week, the park debuts several community events:

• Special Yoga on the Green — Senses of Summer with Boxed and Bloom; 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 8

• Lunchtime Bites & Beats on Festival Street; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 10

The weekly outdoor events on Festival Street at the Community Campus will feature food trucks accompanied by live tunes, while you break for lunch every Wednesday in Bourbonnais July, August and September. These events are free for the public to attend.

• Dinner & Movie on the Green: “Migration” — 6 p.m. July 11

You’re invited to enjoy the first-ever Dinner & Movie on the Green featuring “Migration.” The outdoor events at the Community Campus 700 Main St. NW features a family-friendly film showing in July, August and September. These commercially-licensed events are free to the public.

• Fridays @ 5 — 5-8 p.m. July 12

July 12, 2024 5-8 p.m.

Start your Fridays @ 5 at the Community Campus. The bi-weekly outdoor events will feature food trucks, live bands and cold beverages to kick start your weekend on July 12, Aug. 9 and 23 and Sept. 13. These events are free for the public to attend.

Source: Village of Bourbonnais

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/events" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/events</a>.