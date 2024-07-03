Curtis to seek 2nd term as Kankakee mayor

KANKAKEE — Chris Curtis stood atop a concrete foundation.

The building had long since been removed due to a fire several years prior. But the first-term mayor has plans for the site along St. Joseph Avenue and East Court Street on Kankakee's east side.

He has made it no secret. He wants a full-fledged grocery store at the site. He labeled the area as a food desert.

While there are still eight months to go before his four-year term as mayor concludes on April 30, the likelihood of a grocery store committing to the location and being built in that timeframe are slim.

But the 55-year-old Curtis is hoping he has a little more time — as in four more years.

Nearly three-and-a-half years into his term, Curtis, on a warm, breezy Tuesday evening in a vacant lot in the city's 7th Ward, formally announced his candidacy for a second, four-year term.

Before a politically- and racially-diverse crowd of about 60, the Republican is the first candidate in the city to announce their intention for the April 1 municipal election. If needed, a primary would be held Feb. 25.

Curtis again hammered home his four mayoral goals of improving public safety, city finances, economic growth and neighborhood stabilization.

He said significant strides have been made regarding public safety, finances and economic growth. He acknowledged neighborhood stabilization is an area he hasn't been able to devote needed attention.

<strong>BROAD SUPPORT</strong>

Publicly supporting Curtis's re-election were Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Board member Steven Hunter, both Democrats, and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, a Republican.

Hunter also served 40 years as a Kankakee City Council member.

Roughly four years ago, Curtis announced his candidacy on a rainy afternoon at Cobb Park near his Riverview home.

Fast-forward four years, he chose a location away from his residence, but in an area where much economic development has taken place or has been announced to take place, but also an area where much more attention is critically needed.

Just as he did with his first mayoral announcement, Curtis focused on four aforementioned points: public safety, city finances, economic development and neighborhood stabilization.

Curtis admitted while being successful on the first three fronts, he has not made the inroads necessary with neighborhood development, and that will be a emphasis in a second term.

"We delivered on three. We still have a way to go on housing," he said.

He referenced declining numbers regarding major crime statistics. He talked about shots-fired calls being lowered, but still far too high.

He talked of three years of surplus budgets. He referred to an approximate $7 million cash reserve account and of incomplete audits being finished and approved.

He reminded the audience of the 4-mile riverwalk project moving toward the starting line. He also noted the vast improvement sharply underfunded police and fire pension funds.

While endorsing Curtis, Hunter said if anyone else is interested in challenging the mayor, they should know they will finish in no better than second place.

"People have faith and trust in Mayor Curtis," Hunter said. "I trust him."

Downey said challenging times call for challenging leadership.

"Mayor Curtis has stepped up since Day 1," he said, adding Curtis made public safety his top priority from his first day in office and that focus is paying dividends as crimes are trending downward.

"Mayor Curtis deserves and has earned a second term," Downey said.

Rowe, state's attorney since 2016, looked out into the crowd gathered and noted its diversity. He said the audience was bipartisan, multi-cultural and included those who do not even live within the city limits.

"He's built this coalition," Rowe said. "Mayor Curtis gets it. … It's an honor to support him today. I can't wait to see what's in store for the next four years."

<strong>MUCH YET TO DO</strong>

Reflecting on the first three-plus years of his first mayoral term, Curtis said it has felt like much more.

"It doesn't feel like a day over five years," he joked.

Seriously, Curtis said while he believes progress has been made regarding most of his mayoral platform, neighborhood stabilization will be a point of emphasis in a second term.

"We still have a way to go on housing," he said. "… Your city can only grow if you take care of some of the toughest parts.

"Can we do better? Absolutely."