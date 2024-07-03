4 tagged fish caught in Kankakee River Fishing Derby

The fish are biting and there was most certainly a family connection with one tagged fish caught.

Four tagged fish were reeled in the first days of the Kankakee River Fishing Derby, including a small mouth bass caught by Rex Mullady. The small mouth was actually sponsored by the Mullady family in memory of longtime Kankakee River enthusiast Ed Mullady, Rex’s grandfather.

Rex, 47, is the eldest son of Matt Mullady, one of Ed’s sons.

“This will undoubtedly be the most amazing story of the derby this year, or maybe ever!” said Ken Munjoy, president of the Northern Illinois Anglers Association, in an email.

When asked to calculate what the odds of such a catch would be, Munjoy simply said: “Impossible.”

Munjoy explained there are 84 tagged fish spread out over 40 miles of the river from the Indiana state line to Wilmington.

“And he caught the one named after his grandpa,” Munjoy said.

It capped steady action in the derby over the weekend. Large fish have already been weighed-in in each category on the Big Board.

Rex Mullady, of Kankakee, caught 012 Ed’s Legacy sponsored by The Mullady Family in remembrance of Ed, with a prize of $500.

The other tagged fish that were caught are:

• Jonah Clyden, of Momence, caught 118 Classifieds sponsored by The Daily Journal for $1,000 cash.

• Lucas Strand, of Peotone, caught 58 Front Load Fry sponsored by United Disposal for $100.

• Denny Groen, of Clifton, caught 59 Joey Jaws sponsored by United Disposal for $100.

For more information, visit <a href="https://www.kankakeefishingderby.com" target="_blank">kankakeefishingderby.com</a>.