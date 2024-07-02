Rebuild Illinois progresses in Kankakee County as I-57, arterial projects highlight construction season

Entering one of its busiest construction seasons ever, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday major projects in the Kankakee area are planned or underway. Plans are part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program.

Eleven major projects combined represent a total investment of more than $226 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.

“Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the Kankakee area and throughout the state,” said Pritzker in a news release. “Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life.”

Of the 11 major projects in Kankakee, one is completed, two are underway and will be completed in 2024, two more are scheduled to begin this year, two are scheduled to begin in 2025 and the remaining four continue to be planned for future construction dates.

• Interstate 57 over Grinnell Road and railroad tracks north of Illinois 17. This bridge replacement project wrapped up in June.

• Armour Road over the Canadian National Railroad bridge replacement started in 2022. One lane in each direction remains open. The project is expected to be completed by the end of this summer.

• Illinois 50 at Armour Road in Bradley: Intersection improvement started this spring. Other items include storm sewers, shared-use path, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, lighting, traffic signals and landscape restoration. The project includes improvements to the intersection of Armour Road and Pharmaceutical Drive/Arthur Burch Drive. Daily lane closures are required. Anticipated completion date is late 2024.

• I-57 and U.S. Route 45/52 interchange project will convert the present folded-diamond interchange into a diamond interchange, replace the overpass and improve I-57 and U.S. Route 45/52. A construction timeline is still being determined.

• I-57 at Manteno interchange project will reconstruct the interchange at Manteno (exit 322) and will replace the bridge over I-57. A construction timeline is still being determined.

• I-57 at Illinois Route 17 interchange project will convert the present folded-diamond interchange into a single-point urban interchange along with replacing the overpass and improving I-57 and Illinois 17. A construction timeline is still being determined.

• Illinois Route 113 from the Will County line to North 3320W Road milling and resurfacing is anticipated to begin in summer 2025.

• Illinois Route 17 over west branch of Horse Creek bridge replacement is scheduled for 2025.

• Illinois Route 1/17 over the Kankakee River in Momence bridge deck repairs begin this summer and expected to be completed later this fall.

• Illinois Route 1 from St. Anne to Papineau Road resurfacing is expected to begin this summer.

• Illinois Route 114 from Illinois 1/17 in Momence to the Indiana state line. This project consists of resurfacing, drainage and safety improvements. A construction timeline is still being determined.

<strong>REBUILD ILLINOIS</strong>

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is the largest capital program in state history and the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

“The Rebuild Illinois projects happening in the city of Kankakee and Kankakee County are shaping our future and putting us on the path for growth and prosperity,” said Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis.

“By modernizing our highway interchanges, roads and infrastructure, our local communities are attracting development near these projects that is creating jobs, revenue and further opportunities for our local and statewide economy.”

Accomplishments through March 31 of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $14.8 billion of improvements statewide on 6,078 miles of highways, 629 bridges and 895 additional safety improvements. Go to <a href="https://www.idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois" target="_blank">idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois</a> for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.

“Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT continues to deliver projects in the Kankakee area that strengthen the state’s entire multimodal system of transportation,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.

“If you are traveling anywhere in Illinois this construction season, you will be traveling through work zones. Put down the devices. Follow the signs. And when you see orange, slow down and save lives.”