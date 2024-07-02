PHOTOS: Bradley bags Battle of the Boards

One of summertime’s most popular recreational sports came to town with high stakes this weekend.

Commonly known as “bags” or “corn hole,” among other names, Kankakee County’s local bags club Bittersweet Baggers hosted its inaugural Battle on the Boards tournament Saturday and Sunday at the Quality Inn located at 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

The first-ever Battle on the Boards tournament gave local players a chance to see how they stack up against some of the top players across the country, as well as for fans to see professionals in action.

Payouts were as high as $2,000. The lower tier was $500.