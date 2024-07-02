Late August contract for East Riverwalk a possibility

KANKAKEE — The much-discussed plans for the East Riverwalk development — the first link in the proposed 4-mile riverwalk project — could be out for bid within the next few weeks.

City engineer Neil Piggush said the current course for the 1-acre park at the southeast corner of East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue is to have the Kankakee City Council approve a bid proposal at its Aug. 19 meeting.

Piggush said the city administration was set to go out for bid, but decided to hold back until all of the federal grant documentations are in hand. The project is based on numerous funding sources, mainly federal grants.

The city has received state funding and has also gained private funding as well.

It appeared the project was set to go several weeks ago, but the city’s lone bid came back well above the anticipated cost, so the project was pulled back in an effort to scale back some of the costs.

The city had been thinking for a while that the first phase of the riverwalk development would have a price tag of $3 million to $3.5 million attached to it. However, the only bid the city received this spring was for $5.5 million from BEAR Construction.

Based on the BEAR bid, the city administration has revised its thinking on the project’s cost. The cost actually might be in the $4 million range.

The riverwalk begins at the Frank Lloyd Wright property at South Harrison Avenue. If successful with all the numerous phases of eventual development, it will conclude along the Kankakee River at Riverside Medical Center.

Piggush did note some project adjustments have been made. The location will not have public restrooms. Landscaping has been redesigned and the permeable paving parking lot has been changed to asphalt. The river wall has been redesigned and park lighting features changed to a more cost-effective design.

Barbi Brewer-Watson, the executive director of the city’s Economic & Community Development Agency, said Monday she has been working on the project daily. A chief issue is the federal environmental compliance reporting processes connected to the $475,000 U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development grant.

Brewer-Watson said all requirements will be spelled out clearly so all bidders will know exactly what is mandated by the federal government. She said having all this language clearly stated before bidding should aid the project quickly starting after a bid has been approved by the council.

She said with everyone knowing exactly what is mandated, the construction company that awarded the project will already have all protocols in place.

<strong>SEPTEMBER START?</strong>

If work begins on the riverwalk in early September, it is likely to be completed by September 2025, she said.

Piggush noted this has been one of the most challenging projects he has dealt with in his career because of the number of funding sources and requirements and dealing with a natural resource such as the Kankakee River.

The riverwalk project was initiated under the Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong administration. Mayor Chris Curtis picked up the project when he took office in May 2021.

A significant portion of the riverwalk’s first phase is hoped to be underway before his four-year mayoral term concludes April 30, 2025.

In addition to showcasing one of Kankakee County’s greatest natural resources, the riverwalk is also being viewed as a development tool, which could spur development along its route.