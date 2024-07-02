Bike Against Violence rolls through Kankakee

Any homicide is a heart-breaking tragedy.

But in the city of Kankakee, the trend is heading in the right direction. There are fewer tragedies these days, still too many, but fewer of them.

In 2021, there were 12 homicides in the city of Kankakee. By 2022, the number had fallen to eight. Last year, there were four. So far this year, there are two.

Kankakee Deputy Police Chief Donell Austin gave that information Thursday night at the halfway point of the Bike Against Violence in Kankakee.

The turnout was small, only a dozen active bikers and another dozen or so people supporting them with refreshments, shirts and bike lights. But the cause was mighty.

Austin said the ride originated in 2017 and has had as many as 75 participants some years. On Thursday night, he said, the turnout was held down by a number of other competing activities in the community, including the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival.

Bikers started from the parking lot in back of St. Rose church and pedaled around the west side of Kankakee, past the Kankakee County Museum and near Ascension Saint Mary Hospital among other sights. Kankakee police led the riders with a squad car and stopped traffic at intersections to keep all safe. As the riders rolled down the street, onlookers waved and drivers in their cars honked their horns.

Every year, the ride goes through a different neighborhood because, as Austin said, violence has touched every part of the community.

The ride, he said, is an opportunity to do something constructive in the community while getting to know your neighbors.

Austin said Kankakee has had issues with violence for a long time. Policing, he said, is only part of the solution. He attributes much of the improvement to the people who work in social services in the community.

“We are doing better,” he said.

Improved technology, he said, is helping police. The Kankakee force also has a lot of new, young officers.

<strong>AREA RESOURCES</strong>

Thursday’s event was the result of many groups coming together. Rhonda Currie, the field supervisor for the Illinois Coalition of Community Services, was the chief organizer. Kankakee United, represented by Outreach Coordinator Troy Lewis, was there. Kankakee United provided orange T-shirts for participants.

Support was also provided by Harbor House, Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee Forgives and the city’s Economic and Community Development Agency. Kay’s Kitchen supplied riders with hot dogs, cheeseburgers, chips and bottled water.

The city’s Office of Violence Prevention was represented by Johnnie Graham-Wicks. Thursday’s event was one in series designed to provide wholesome activities and alternatives to violence.

There was a Walk Against Violence event in April and another bike ride is being planned for July. On July 11, there will be a Gaming Together videogame tournament at Kankakee High School for youths ages 13-19. There will be cash prizes.

On Thursday, Aaron Clark, founder of Kankakee Forgivers, was one of the bicyclists. He was pulling his grandson, Divine, who was riding in a cart attached to the bike.

Kankakee Forgives, he explained, helps people with education, financial literacy, mental health, relationship advice and physical health to get them on track.

Claudia Noe, a board member for Fortitude Community Outreach, which works with the area’s homeless population, was a first-time rider. Last year, she had volunteered. This year, she pedaled.

“It is important to show unity against violence,” she said, noting homeless persons do turn up as victims.

<strong>WHAT:</strong> Bike Against Violence

<strong>WHEN:</strong> 6-8 p.m. July 23

<strong>WHERE:</strong> Leaving from the Kankakee Forgives parking lot at 249 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee (the former Catholic Charities lot, facing the train depot).

<strong>REGISTER:</strong> <a href="https://forms.gle/gWxf9Kb9hdmFPGLu8" target="_blank">forms.gle/gWxf9Kb9hdmFPGLu8</a>

<strong>MORE INFO:</strong> If you would like a bike light and/or Kankakee United T-shirt, arrive by 5:45 p.m. and arrive by 5:55 p.m. if only signing in. There will be food from Kay’s Kitchen from 7-8 p.m.