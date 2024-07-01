Cirque Italia swinging into Bourbonnais

One doesn’t have to travel to Europe to experience the excitement of Cirque Italia.

Coming this month to Bourbonnais is a show that invites audiences to witness the story of Rafael, a farm boy swept away by a tornado who lands in the heart of the city’s chaos.

The show will run July 25-28 in the parking lot of Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. Route 50, Bourbonnais, under the white and blue big-top tent.

Shows are set for 7:30 p.m. July 25-27; 1:30 p.m. July 27-28; and 4:30 p.m. July 27-28.

Embark on a comedic escapade with Rafael, the Clown, as he seamlessly transitions from farm life to the dazzling lights of the city, weaving humor into both worlds. As Rafael navigates the city, he encounters many personalities, reflecting the diverse facets of urban life. Performers bring these characters to life, celebrating the rich tapestry of human experience. From the farm to the city, “Cirque Italia Silver” promises a unique and unforgettable spectacle.

Clown #2, the Head of Security, guarantees a hilarious and safe experience for all attendees, ensuring laughter echoes alongside security measures.

Witness the striking Trampoline Wall, a new act adorned in graffiti, paying homage to the vibrant street culture of the city. The Straps act showcases the intellectual prowess of nerds, delivering a breathtaking performance that transcends conventional circus boundaries.

Marvel at the Rolls Bolla, a display reflecting the city’s elite high society, and experience the poignant Fire act, shedding light on the challenges faced by the homeless in the urban landscape. Quick Change introduces a myriad of characters with seamless transformations, adding a touch of formality and funk to the spectacle.

Feel the swinging vibes of the Rope act, embracing the free-spirited essence of the ‘60s hippie culture, and revel in the rebellious energy of Juggling, injecting a punk-rock flair into the traditional circus ambiance. The Hand to Hand act unfolds a love story amid the hustle and bustle of city life, and Skates captures the high-energy spirit of athletic competition in a cheerleader/jock extravaganza.

Concluding the grand performance is the Swing act, a humorous nod to the city’s senior citizens, providing a fitting finale that brings together the myriad characters in an epic country line dance. This unique blend of acts reinforces the show’s central theme — a celebration of diversity, unity and inclusivity, echoing the timeless ideals of the American circus.

Manuel Rebecchi, president and owner of Cirque Italia, is proud of his circus heritage and feels privileged to be able to share it with Bourbonnais in such a fun and memorable way.

Cirque Italia continues to contribute to the modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy.

Tickets can be purchased at <a href="https://www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets" target="_blank">cirqueitalia.com/tickets</a> or by calling 941-704-8572.