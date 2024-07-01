Bourbonnais honors village of heroes with 49th Friendship Festival

Even Mother Nature made her annual visit to the 49th Bourbonnais Friendship Festival on Friday, but attendees didn’t let a little rain on the parade ruin any fun.

With the glow of the Ferris wheel and merry-go-round reflecting in the Municipal Center Pond and the puddles, Bourbonnais’ new Community Campus played host to the five-day festival, which honored “A Village of Heroes” with its theme.

On Saturday, the festival hosted Armed Services Day in honor of veterans, including a veteran’s luncheon.

The festival’s two parades also were led by grand marshals who are heroes in their own rights.

Leading the children’s parade Friday was 15-year-old Levi Hamilton, the son of Andy and Elisha Hamilton. Levi is currently fighting brain cancer.

After surgery in November 2023 and therapies and treatments at various facilities, he was able to come home at the end of January, celebrating his last day of radiation treatment on his 15th birthday. He continues chemotherapy and physical therapy.

“He continues to show his family, care team and others how to be a bright light in the midst of a dark time in his life,” the festival website stated.

Leading the grand parade Sunday was Samantha Woodmaster, the director of community outreach at Fortitude Community Outreach, which serves area neighbors who are experiencing homelessness in Kankakee County.

Woodmaster also has worked at Child Network serving children and intellectually disabled adults who have experienced sexual/physical abuse, neglect and interpersonal violence and also serves as a volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate.

She was an early childhood teacher for eight years before going back to school and graduating with a bachelor’s degree in social work from Governors State University in 2020.

“I do what I do because not everyone has someone to clap for them,” Woodmaster said during the opening ceremonies.

The grand parade celebrates the final day of the annual festival as the carnival rides wind down until next year.