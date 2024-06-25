One dead following single-vehicle crash in Essex Township

Daily Journal staff report

ESSEX TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in western Kankakee County claimed the life of an Essex man.

The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office said in a release that 31-year-old Jacob R. Bunting was pronounced dead at the crash scene in Essex Township.

Bunting was the lone occupant of the vehicle, the coroner’s release said.

Bunting died from multiple injuries in the crash, which occurred at approximately 3:10 a.m. on North 16000 West Road and West 1250 North Road, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

There have been 20 motor vehicle fatalities this year in Kankakee County, according to Kankakee County Coroner’s Office statistics.

There were 15 motor vehicle fatalities in the county in 2023; 12 in 2022; 19 in 2021; 11 in 2020; and 20 in 2019, according to coroner’s statistics.

