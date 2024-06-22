Update: Man drowns Saturday in Kankakee River

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Coroner’s office identified 58-year-old Roger Brooks as the victim of a drowning in the Kankakee River on Saturday.

At 2:25 p.m., the Kankakee Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of East Water Street for a man in the Kankakee River who had not surfaced, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said fire crews found multiple civilian boaters trying to locate a victim just upstream of the Schuyler Avenue bridge.

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said witnesses on shore saw Brooks calling for help in the water.

As witnesses attempted to get to him by boat, the victim went under and never resurfaced, Kidwell said.

Kankakee City detectives conducted initial interviews of the witness and two people who were in the boat with the victim when he went overboard, Kidwell said.

Brooks, of Kankakee, was found just offshore near the Water Street boat launch about 4:30 p.m. by water rescue divers from MABAS Division 15, LaRoche said.

Fire department water rescue teams from Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Limestone, and Aroma fire departments, the MABAS 15 water rescue team and members of the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois Conservation Police responded to assist, LaRoche said.

An autopsy was to be performed Sunday to determine an exact cause of death, the coroner’s release said.

The drowning remains under investigation by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

It’s believed to be the first drowning in the Kankakee River in Kankakee County since August 2020, when two men from Chicago drowned in the river near the Indian Caves in Bourbonnais.