Summer temps arrive ahead of solstice

Ice cream melted down arms and faces as hot weather kicked off the week of the summer solstice.

Area residents joined the Bourbonnais Police Department for its Cone with a Cop event as temperatures reached 95 degrees in the county Monday.

The summer solstice marks the first day of astronomical summer and occurs at the moment the earth’s tilt toward the sun is at a maximum, according to the National Weather Service.

That moment is today, June 20, at approximately 3:50 p.m.

“On the day of the summer solstice, the sun appears at its highest elevation with a noontime position that changes very little for several days before and after the summer solstice,” the NWS states at <a href="https://weather.gov/abq/clifeatures_summersolstice" target="_blank">weather.gov</a>.

This results in the “longest day of the year” with about 15 hours of daylight.

More hot weather is predicted to accompany the extra daylight, as temps look to stay near 90 degrees and higher through Sunday.

For a list of cooling centers in the area, visit <a href="https://tinyurl.com/53wvr2nm" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/53wvr2nm</a>.