Momence celebrates Heritage Day

Celebrate the past and enjoy the present.

The city of Momence did just that on Saturday as Heritage Day returned for its seventh year.

Various historical sites and museums open their doors for the entire day to share the storied past of the border town and its residents.

As part of a Heritage Day tradition, members of the Momence Honor Guard, Gladiolus Festival royalty, Civil War reenactors from the 100th Illinois Volunteer Infantry, event organizers and Momence Mayor Chuck Steele were joined by residents and history enthusiasts as the current 37-star flag at the Graham Historic House and Museum was retired and new one was raised.

Volunteer organizer Steve Gross, of Momence, said the specific flag, first raised in 1867, is flown outside the historic site to accurately represent the flag from the year the home was built in 1869.

Free tours of four historic Momence museum buildings followed as attendees toured around the town.

Starting in downtown, the Earl D. Schoeffner Farm Museum featured a vintage candy exhibit with bingo, trivia, a scavenger hunt and other activities led by Tristan Hamilton, a 2024 Momence High School graduate, and facilitated by museum curator Darlene Agner.

A special tour of the museum’s new “First Farmers of Momence, the Potawatomi” exhibit, an interactive drum circle led by curator Ron Selle and signings by author D. N. Bedeker were also offered.

Across the street, the Graham Historic House and Museum opened for tours and hosted local author Kevin McNulty, a Momence native, as he told of the daring escape made by World War I fighter pilot and Momence resident Patrick O’Brien.

Traveling up the Dixie Highway, the William and Phyllis Munyon Memorial Train Depot and Military Tribute Museum hosted Civil War reenactors from the 100th Illinois Volunteer Infantry and the weapons and tools used by Union soldiers of the 1860s.

Outside walking tours of the Pioneer Cabin in Conrad Park, reminiscent of the early Momence settlers, were offered and a “Local Artists of Momence: Past, Present and Future” exhibit was front and center at the Edward Chipman Public Library.

The Mt. Airy Little Red Schoolhouse, built in 1853, also offered a peek into yesteryear as it celebrates its 40th year as a historical museum.

Originally called the Mount Airy School, the fully restored one-room schoolhouse was moved to its current location, 125 West Fifth Street, in November 1983 before its dedication on June 16, 1984.

“Momence is a town with incredibly rich history,” Mayor Steele said.

“Thanks to the hard work of residents from the past and present, that history is well-preserved for the future.”