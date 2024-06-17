Update: Man struck and killed by vehicle in Bradley, arrest made

BRADLEY — Bradley police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Bradley Boulevard (Illinois Route 50) just north of Liberty Street Sunday night. Monday, police determined the make and model of the vehicle and made an arrest.

At approximately 9:02 p.m. Sunday, Bradley police were called to the scene in reference to a subject on the roadway, and it was determined he was struck by a vehicle, Bradley police said.

According to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner, 44-year-old Ryan M. McGrath, of Bradley, was pronounced dead at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital at approximately 9:32 p.m.

McGrath was struck and killed by a vehicle that drove away.

The Illinois State Police were requested to the scene for a reconstruction of the crash, and the case remains an open investigation, Bradley police said.

The Bradley Police Investigations Unit announced Monday that it was able to determine the make and model of the suspect vehicle. On Monday, a Kankakee police officer located the vehicle in the 400 block of S. Country Club Drive in Bradley.

Bradley police obtained a warrant for the vehicle and the driver, identified as Vernon Hooker, 50, of Kankakee, who was located and arrested for Failure to Report an Accident resulting in Death, according to the police report.

Hooker was transported to Jerome Combs Detention Center awaiting a detention hearing.