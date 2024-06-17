Learning aglow: Camp Invention returns for 15th year of STEM fun

Black lights and glow markers illuminated classrooms and curiosity at Liberty Intermediate School last week.

Returning for its 15th year to Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53, Camp Invention brought hands-on activities designed to promote the learning of science, technology, engineering and math concepts to grade school students.

The camp, a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, challenges children in grades kindergarten through sixth to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems, according to a press release from the organization.

The goal is to build confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness, as well as encourage entrepreneurship, in a fun and engaging environment, the release said.

Ann O’Gorman, sixth-grade teacher in the district and the local Camp Invention coordinator, said it was fun to watch the students think, explore and create all week long.

“I’m so happy that we can bring this type of camp experience to the community,” O’Gorman said. “It’s really important that children get the chance to create without limits and stretch their minds.”

This year, 140 campers, 13 counselors, known as Leadership Interns, and 16 counselors-in-training, known as Leaders-In-Training, participated in this summer’s program, for a total of 169 kids. Two assistant directors also helped orchestrate the week-long camp.

Many counselors and those in training are former Camp Invention campers themselves returning to act as role models and build leadership skills.

Seeing campers return to act as counselors is something camp organizers love to see, O’Gorman said.

“It was a wonderful week,” she said. “We had outstanding counselors and instructors which made for a really excellent experience for the campers.”

<strong>ABOUT THE CAMP</strong>

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of the nation’s most world-changing inventors — the National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees.

This year’s Illuminate program included:

• <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKo2dwDPcoI" target="_blank">Let’s Glow™</a>: Campers explore the science of light through illuminating inventions and the genetic code of glowing animals;

• <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1B033UjYsU" target="_blank">Prototyping Studio™</a>: Children star as contestants on a game show where they mold, shape and transform their ideas into amazing inventions;

• <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HaOjSV45yTw&t=3s" target="_blank">In the Game™</a>: As campers create their own light-up game board, they team up to tackle athletics, design, business and invention;

• <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDG6bHoQZDE" target="_blank">Operation: HydroDrop™</a>: Children embark on a global operation to help solve water challenges around the world.

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who reside and teach in the community.

Camp Invention serves 122,000 students every year and partners with more than 2,500 schools and districts across the nation. It is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and the spirit of invention.

This nationwide, nonprofit organization is committed to the curious minds and innovative spirits of the past, present and future, the press release said. Since 1990, its education programs have served more than 2.6 million children, and 309,000 teachers and Leadership Interns.

For more information, visit <a href="https://www.invent.org/programs/camp-invention" target="_blank">invent.org/programs/camp-invention</a>.