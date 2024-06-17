Electric Lady Lounge hosts 2nd annual Pride event drawing hundreds

Daily Journal staff report

Rainbows and disco balls peppered the taproom and patio of Knack Brewing & Fermentations on Saturday as Electric Lady Lounge hosted its second annual Pride event. This year’s theme was Pride is Electric and featured disco dancing, drag performances, karaoke and more.

Knack brewed a signature beer for the event, the Pink Pony Club, which is a pink lemonade saison. For each Pink Pony Club beer sold, a dollar was donated to the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network, which was on site with an informational booth.

A total of $185 was raised through the Pink Pony beers, and Knack sold a total of 664 beers throughout the night. Knack reported that over 200 tabs were open, meaning that approximately 500 people were in attendance during the event.

Also raising funds for the LGBTQ Network were raffle prizes and over $1,400 was raised through ticket sales. The network is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

Electric Lady Lounge, the Bradley-based tattoo studio, hosted the event with all of its staff on site. The business endorses being a safe space of inclusivity.

“Keep making Kankakee County a beautiful, welcome, inclusive space,” owner Bri Haug told the audience.